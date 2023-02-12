How to make Hermione Granger’s wand in Hogwarts Legacy easily

Hogwarts Legacy was finally released on February 10, 2022, and it offers some exciting customizations that fans can use to make things as they were straight out of the Harry Potter books or movies.

For instance, if you're a Hermione fan, the title will allow you to make her wand. While this created item might not carry the same power as the real one, it will look like it belongs to Miss Granger. Here's how to get her wand.

Hogwarts Legacy players can make Hermione's wand in the game easily

In Hogwarts Legacy, you can customize your own wands. If you are a fan of the title's source material, you'd know that these items always choose their wizards or witches and not the other way around. Hence, having the ability to make your own wand can feel like a novelty.

Before diving into how to make Hermione Granger's wand in the game, you need to visit Ollivanders in Hogsmeade. When you reach the location, you'll be able to choose all the elements required to create that item.

Here are all the items that you will need to combine to get Hermione Granger's wand.

Wand Type: Vine

Wand Style: Soft Spiral-Light Brown

Wand Core: Dragon Heartstring

Wand Length: Ten and three-quarters inches

Wand Flexibility: Supple

For those unaware, Hermione Granger is part of the three musketeers in the Harry Potter franchise. She is undoubtedly one of the most intelligent characters in the Wizarding World, and using her wand in-game will surely be a cool way to play Hogwarts Legacy.

If you want to make your character look like her, the following section has got you covered.

How to create Hermione's character in Hogwarts Legacy

While the game is set way before Harry Potter and his friends arrive at Hogwarts, the game does allow you to build those figures. Since this ability is already available, you could consider complementing Hermione's wand by making your character look like her.

To do that, you need to visit the Character Creator page, where you can customize almost everything to make yourself look like Ms. Granger. To make Hermione's character, you need to follow the mentioned instructions given below.

Skin Color: 2nd option

Complexion: 7th option

Face shape: 2nd option

Glasses: None

Hair Color: 9th Option

Hairstyle: 17th option

Freckles and Moles: None

Scars and Markings: None

Eye Color: 5th option

Eyebrow Color: 2nd option

Eyebrow Shape: 2nd option (6th may work too)

Tone: Voice 2

Pitch: 3rd option

If you follow all these instructions properly, you will have a character in Hogwarts Legacy that looks like Emma Watson's Hermione Granger.

Hogwarts Legacy is currently available on a multitude of systems, such as the PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S. The title will arrive on the PS4 and Xbox One on April 4, 2023. Nintendo's Switch will get it on July 25, 2023.

