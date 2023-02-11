How to make Dumbledore’s wand in Hogwarts Legacy easily

One of the most important magic utility items for players in Hogwarts Legacy is a wand. On the one hand, it will be your reliable companion for every activity, from growing a plant to finishing off an enemy, and on the other, a wand’s attributes can determine your preferred playstyle.

While the game follows a fresh timeline, it borrows heavily from the original lore of Harry Potter. Sir Albus Dumbledore is a pivotal figure in the series and so is his Elder Wand. There’s not much clarity about any previous wand that the powerful magician wielded.

The Elder Wand is considered to be the most powerful one out there, and its wielders can expect a lot of power. Hogwarts Legacy players can enjoy the same in two different ways. One method requires time, but the other one is more straightforward.

Hogwarts Legacy players can make Dumbeldore’s Elder Wand on their own

With there being two ways to get Dumbledore’s Elder Wand in Hogwarts Legacy, there's no reason why you should not acquire it. You can wait for the relevant quest to be eventually unlocked at a certain stage in the game, or you can choose to make it on your own, which will allow you to access it earlier.

Method 1 – Creating the Elder Wand on your own

There are two different ways you can carry out this method, one of which can be executed outside the game. You will need access to the Wizarding World website to create your profile and press the “Find Your Wand” button.

This will start a quiz with a fixed set of questions. Answer them as following:

Question 1: First of all, would you describe yourself as…

Answer: Any option works

Question 2: And your eyes…

Answer: Blue

Question 3: Was the day on which you were born…

Answer: Any option works

Question 4: Do you most pride yourself on your…

Answer: Intelligence

Question 5: Traveling alone down a deserted road, you reach a crossroads. Do you continue…

Answer: Right towards the castle

Question 6: Do you most fear…

Darkness – Phoenix Core

Heights – Dragon Core

Fire – Unicorn Core

Question 7: In a chest of magical artifacts, which would you choose…

Bound Scroll – Phoenix Core

Silver Dagger – Dragon Core

Glittering Jewel – Unicorn Core

Once you have answered the questions, connect your Harry Potter Fan Club account with your Warner Bros. Games account. This will unlock Dumbledore’s Wand for you in Hogwarts Legacy.

If you have already attempted this quiz and chosen different answers, or you don’t want to go through the questionnaire at all, there’s an easy alternative. Choosing the following attributes for your wand will turn it into the one we associate with Dumbledore. This selection can be made directly in-game from the wand creation and customization cutscene at Ollivander’s shop when you receive yours.

Wood Type – Elder

Length – 14.5 inches

Flexibility – Unyielding

Wand Style – Ringed, Dark Brown

Core Type – Any

Method 2

The second method involves you undertaking a particular quest in the game. Niamh Fitzgerald’s Trial is part of the main storyline and will trigger for every player in Hogwarts Legacy. The quest requires you to use Dumbledore’s Elder Wand mandatorily.

You can’t use the wand anymore after the mission is over, so the first method is overall a better option.

