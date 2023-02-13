Hogwarts Legacy walkthrough: How to complete Phoenix Rising side quest

Hogwarts Legacy is filled with magical beasts. From Hippogriffs to Diricrawls, players will come across a lot of these animals and be able to tame most of them.

While they will mostly deal with the ongoing threat of a goblin rebellion, poaching is quite rampant in the magical world of Hogwarts Legacy as well. To ensure the safety of the magical beasts, players can catch them and then raise them inside Vivariums in the Room of Requirement.

There are some side quests dedicated to capturing these beasts. Phoenix Rising is one such mission, and here's how players can complete it.

Where to find a Phoenix in Hogwarts Legacy

As the name suggests, you must find and rescue the mythical immortal bird in the Phoenix Rising quest. It can be picked up from Deek, the house elf, in the Room of Requirement. Once it is started, you will be able to see a marker for the quest on their map. Here's what you need to do after that:

You will have to get to the cave that is high up in the mountains. Since you can't fly to the mountains from the castle in Hogwarts Legacy, you will have to cross the Coastal Cavern on foot. You won't lose your path if you keep following the Phoenix Rising quest marker. When you pass through the caverns and the mines, you might come across some goblins and trolls. You can either sneak past or eliminate them. When you exit the mines, you'll notice a Floo Flames station there, known as the North Poidsear Coast. From there, you can use your mount or broom to fly to the entrance of the cave. At the mouth, you'll find yet another Floo Flames station. This area is known as the Phoenix Mountain Cave. There are a lot of danger signs at the entrance, but you will have to enter the cave anyway. After you enter it, you'll notice that the path forward is blocked off. You can break this barricade with any damage spell. As you keep moving through the cave, you'll come across some poachers. Defeat them before continuing forward. You will then come across another blocked pathway after you defeat the first set of poachers. Break this blockade and make your way through the cave until you come across a stone doorway. This entrance leads to a room with yet another poacher inside. Defeat him and you'll be able to proceed to the next room, which has two large cogwheels. You'll catch a glimpse of the Phoenix there. The bird will fly off and you will have to continue making your way through the cave until you come to a large room. A group of poachers will spawn there, and you will have to defeat them before you can proceed to the next room. After you've defeated them, cast Revelio to reveal a breakable wall within the room. Break and keep making your way through the cave till you ascend to the top. Once there, the Phoenix will finally settle down and you will be able to catch it and bring it back to Deek in the Room of Requirement in Hogwarts Legacy.

Once you're back in the Room of Requirement and have let the immortal bird out of the Nab-Sack, the Phoenix Rising quest in Hogwarts Legacy will be completed.

As you make your way through the Phoenix Mountain Cave, you will come across a lot of ingredients like the Horklump. Not only that, you will also find some Moonstone deposits that you can collect.

Once the Phoenix is placed safely in the Room of Requirement, you will be able to tame it and farm Phoenix Feathers from it in Hogwarts Legacy.

