How to obtain Horklump Juice in Hogwarts Legacy?

Hogwarts Legacy is filled with interesting creatures and almost all of them have some use or the other. Most items derived from these creatures can be used to brew various potions with varying effects.

Most potions in Hogwarts Legacy require at least two ingredients. They can either be purchased or collected from sources scattered across the world.

Horklump Juice is one such ingredient. Players might have a hard time locating it if they don't know where to look. This article discusses all the locations where they can find the item.

Where to farm Horklump Juice in Hogwarts Legacy?

Horklump Juice is obtained from a blue-colored fungus called Horklump. Compared to some other ingredients in Hogwarts Legacy, it is easily available. In the wild, players can come across Horklump clusters outside caves and treasure vaults. One notable place where this fungus spawns is at Horklump Hollow.

Those who wish to avoid farming this ingredient can purchase it from J. Pippin's Potions. This store is located in Hogsmeade and the shopkeeper sells potions, recipes, and their ingredients in exchange for Galleons. Horklump Juice can be procured from this shop for 50 Galleons.

These are the only methods through which players can get their hands on Horklump Juice in Hogwarts Legacy. Additionally, there is one interesting fact about this ingredient.

Once players have collected Horklump Juice from an area, they will have to wait three game days before they can collect it from the same area again. The vendor at J. Pippin's Potions does not have an infinite supply of this ingredient either. They will have to wait till it's restocked before making further purchases.

What is Horklump Juice used for in Hogwarts Legacy?

Horklump Juice is used in a very simple, yet important potion, the Wiggenwald Potion, also known as the Health Potion. It restores a small amount of the drinker's health. Apart from this ingredient, players will need to get Dittany Leaves.

How to get Dittany Leaves in Hogwarts Legacy?

While they can be purchased for 100 Galleons at The Magic Neep, players can grow them in the Room of Requirement after getting Dittany Seeds from the aforementioned store.

This will set them back 350 Galleons, but it could result in an endless supply of these leaves. Players won't be able to grow their own Dittany Leaves unless they've attended their first Herbology class at Hogwarts.

To grow these leaves, players will need to conjure a potting table and use a small planter along with it. They can also use fertilizers to increase the yield of Dittany leaves while growing it. This plant takes 10 minutes to fully grow.

If players manage to get a steady supply of Horklump Juice, they'll easily be able to create the Wiggenwald Potion in Hogwarts Legacy.

It takes a total of 15 seconds to brew this potion. So, it's not hard to stock up on it itself. However, if players do manage to use offensive and defensive spells properly during combat, they might not have to use too many Wiggenwald Potions to begin with.

