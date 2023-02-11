How to obtain Leech Juice in Hogwarts Legacy

The potions class in Hogwarts Legacy can prove off-putting for some players; not because of the potions that need to be brewed but due to the different kinds of ingredients that need to be collected.

Players can opt to brew potions because it is a cheaper method of acquiring these items. Purchasing potions is usually a costly affair, and grinding for money can be a tough process, especially during the early game stages.

Leech Juice is an ingredient required in two very specific potions in the game, but where does one find it?

There are two ways to obtain Leech Juice in Hogwarts Legacy

There are two basic ways of obtaining any ingredient in Hogwarts Legacy. The first is by purchasing it from J. Pippin's Potions at Hogsmeade. This store not only sells individual ingredients but potions and their respective recipes as well. The other method involves exploring the world and collecting these items from random spawn locations or by defeating enemies.

Leech Juice can be purchased from J. Pippin's Potions for 150 Galleons. Players who don't have enough money to purchase this item can explore the world and collect this ingredient. Since leeches are found in damp and moist environments, players must look near rivers, lakes, and ponds. Leeches appear as orange organisms with stripes on them, so it isn't that difficult to identify them.

Whenever they come across some leeches, they'll see a prompt on their screen instructing them to press a specific button to collect the ingredient.

What is Leech Juice used for in Hogwarts Legacy?

Leech Juice is a rather potent ingredient and is used in two specific potions in Hogwarts Legacy, namely the Thunderbrew, and the Maxima Potion. While the former consists of Leech Juice, Shrivelfrig Fruit, and Stench of the Dead, the latter is a concoction of Leech Juice and Spider Fangs.

Interestingly enough, both these potions are particularly useful in combat scenarios. When consumed, Maxima Potion increases spell damage for a short period of time. Thunderbrew, on the other hand, creates a swirling storm around the player when they've consumed it. Any enemy that comes in contact with this storm takes damage and is stunned for a short period of time.

Players can get quite creative while using these two potions in tandem with their spells. If used properly, players can end fights in a few seconds. To keep a steady supply of these potions, rather than buying the potions from J. Pippin's at Hogsmeade, players should save their Galleons and purchase the recipe for the potions instead. The Thunderbrew and Maxima Potion recipes cost around 1200 and 500 Galleons, respectively.

Once purchased, players can brew these potions during Potions Class with Professor Sharp or at their own Potion Station in the Room of Requirement. Interestingly, players can grow most of these potion-related ingredients within the confines of the Room of Requirement. Unfortunately, not all ingredients can be harvested within the room itself, so players will have to venture out into the Forbidden Forest and its nearby areas to collect these items in Hogwarts Legacy.

