The Elder Scrolls 6 might be Todd Howard's last game in the series

The Elder Scrolls 6 is a game that players from all over the world are eagerly waiting for. Bethesda teased the long-awaited sequel to Skyrim back in 2019, but there has been no reliable information about it. In a recent interview with IGN, Todd Howard, who has been influential in the production of The Elder Scrolls and the Fallout franchises, revealed that the title might be the last one he'll be working on.

Ever since its release in 2011, Skyrim has garnered the interest of players from all over the world. The game has some intricate lore, and fans keep discovering new things about it many years after its launch.

When is The Elder Scrolls 6 expected to be released?

As of now, there is no concrete information regarding the release date for The Elder Scrolls 6. However, considering that Starfield is set to go live in September this year, Skyrim's sequel won't be here before 2025. This date is still speculation for now. However, given that Bethesda dropped the first teaser for it back in 2019, the title should be around the corner.

In the interview with IGN, Todd Howard confirmed that The Elder Scrolls 6 was definitely coming out after Starfield and that there would be a Fallout 5 after that. He added that the title could be the last Elder Scrolls title he would be part of.

Howard said:

"And then as we look to like, an Elder Scrolls 6, that is one where like, I probably shouldn't say this. But if I do the math, I'm not getting any younger, and how long are people playing an Elder Scrolls for. That may be the last one I do."

With the Starfield release on the horizon and Bethesda's plans to support the game with updates for a longer period of time, it's unlikely that a sequel for the same will be available in the next decade or so.

Once Starfield is launched, the team will have more time on their hands to work on Skyrim's successor. This means players might see the game arrive within the next two to three years.

Taking this information into account, it can be assumed that Todd Howard won't be leading the charge on The Elder Scrolls 7 (if the title is in the pipeline, that is).

With that said, fans can expect more details about The Elder Scrolls 6 during The Game Awards. This information is purely speculation for now, but given how everything is shaping up, it won't be a surprise if the sequel is mentioned during the event later this year.

