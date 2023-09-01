"A lot more solid than I'm used to from Bethesda" - Twitch streamer CohhCarnage gives his initial review of Starfield

On September 1, 2023, Twitch streamer Ben "CohhCarnage" shared his first impressions of Starfield on his YouTube channel. The highly anticipated Bethesda Game Studios title has finally launched, with over 183,173 people playing it on the (early access) launch day. In a four-minute video, CohhCarnage called Starfield an "awesome" game after playing for about six hours.

According to the 39-year-old content creator, Starfield is the "least buggy" Bethesda Game Studios' title. He went on to say that it is built around the "Fallout framework" and added:

"I've now played this game for about six and a half hours and so far, for me, this game... is awesome! It is the least buggy Bethesda experience that I have ever experienced. There are still some bugs, but it is a lot more solid than I'm used to from Bethesda. It is essentially a Fallout framework that has been updated in many small ways. But still a Bethesda game at heart. You can still feel it being the Bethesda game."

Continuing further, CohhCarnage said:

"Frankly, it is pretty much meeting and exceeding every expectation that I had so far for it."

CohhCarnage gives initial impressions of Starfield, talks about music, graphics, PC performance, and more

CohhCarnage discussed various aspects of the game after claiming that Starfield "met and exceeded" all of his expectations. He provided details for its music, graphics, and PC performance, saying:

"The music so far has been great. The graphics have been pretty dang good! The performance has been great inside locations. So, I'm talking, like, probably 120 frames inside locations. Like, silky, silky smooth. There have been a few locations on the outside that have felt a tiny bit framey. But, I think it's just in comparison to the inside areas."

The Twitch streamer then discussed itemization:

"The itemization seems cool. There seems to be a rarity system on top of all the different items, on top of the modding system. The armor and everything looks great. The locations have been very unique so far. And, I've definitely enjoyed everything that I've seen and done just so far."

CohhCarnage also stated that he did a "little bit" of base building. He elaborated on how this game mechanic works, saying:

"We've done a little bit of light base building... and it seems to work. It seems to work pretty well. We've only been doing harvesting and stuff, though. We haven't really put together, like, any major outposts or anything. But, you know, you can connect outposts and ship stuff around, and you manufacture stuff. So, that all seems pretty cool!"

Later in the video, CohhCarnage stated that he did not go into Starfield expecting it to be Game of the Year and discussed what expectations he had beforehand:

"I have entered this game with expectations that I like to say - I temper. You know, I was not expecting a Game of the Year. I was not expecting an amazing gameplay performance. I was expecting a Bethesda game with a large, big open world, and tons of items, and mechanics to explore, and places to explore, and all that kind of stuff. And, that is what I'm getting so far."

Fans react to CohhCarnage's early thoughts on Starfield

The content creator's early thoughts on Starfield have drawn over 215 reactions in the YouTube comments section. Here's what fans had to say:

Fans commenting on the streamer's initial thoughts (Image via CohhCarnage/YouTube)

One fan was ecstatic to see what the modding community would create for Starfield. Meanwhile, another viewer referred to Ben as "one of the best reviewers."