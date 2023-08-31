Best Starfield graphics settings for RTX 4070 and RTX 4070 Ti

The RTX 4070 and the 4070 Ti are high-performance graphics launched as part of the latest Ada Lovelace lineup. These GPUs target 1440p gaming without compromises. With better ray tracing and rendering capabilities, support for DLSS 3, and frame generation, these graphics cards deliver top-tier experiences in the latest and most demanding games like Starfield.

The upcoming Bethesda title fully launches next week on September 6. With an expansive universe to explore, it is one of the most ambitious titles of the year. The game launches with every PC feature like unlocked framerates and support for high resolutions. It also features an expansive list of customizable graphics settings.

The new space explorer is among the more demanding titles released on PC. Therefore, gamers need to tweak the settings to get a decent experience. We got an early look at the title and have prepped a detailed list of the best combinations for the RTX 4070 and the 4070 Ti graphics cards.

Best Starfield graphics settings for RTX 4070

The RTX 4070 12 GB is a powerful graphics card that can play Starfield at 1440p at the maximum settings. We recommend a bit of upscaling at this resolution to maintain 60+ FPS experiences in the game. It doesn't support DLSS 3, which takes away one of the major advantages of the 4070 card.

Below are the best Starfield graphics settings combinations for the GPU:

Display

Borderless full screen: On

On Window size: 2560 x 1440 (16:9)

2560 x 1440 (16:9) Select monitor: Primary monitor

Primary monitor Dynamic resolution: Off

Off Render resolution scale: 100

100 Graphics preset: Ultra

Ultra Shadow quality: High

High Indirect lighting: Ultra

Ultra Reflections: High

High Particle quality: High

High Volumetric lighting: High

High Crowd density: High

High Motion blur: High

High GTAO quality: Ultra

Ultra Grass quality: Ultra

Ultra Contact shadows: Ultra

Ultra Vsync: Off

Off Upscaling: FSR 2

FSR 2 Sharpening: 75

75 Enable VRS: On

On Film grain intensity: Full

Full Enable depth of field: On

Best Starfield graphics settings for RTX 4070 Ti

The RTX 4070 Ti is the rehashed 4080 12 GB graphics card. This GPU can handle Starfield at 4K resolution without major performance issues. However, we recommend gamers stick to 1440p and play the title at the highest settings while maintaining a decent framerate.

The best graphics settings for the $700 Nvidia GPU are as follows:

Display

Borderless full screen: On

On Window size: 2560 x 1440 (16:9)

2560 x 1440 (16:9) Select monitor: Primary monitor

Primary monitor Dynamic resolution: Off

Off Render resolution scale: 100

100 Graphics preset: Ultra

Ultra Shadow quality: Ultra

Ultra Indirect lighting: Ultra

Ultra Reflections: High

High Particle quality: High

High Volumetric lighting: Ultra

Ultra Crowd density: High

High Motion blur: High

High GTAO quality: Ultra

Ultra Grass quality: Ultra

Ultra Contact shadows: Ultra

Ultra Vsync: Off

Off Upscaling: FSR 2

FSR 2 Sharpening: 75

75 Enable VRS: On

On Film grain intensity: Full

Full Enable depth of field: On

The 4070 and the 4070 Ti rank among the fastest graphics cards in the market. These GPUs are built for sky-high framerates at 1440p with insane capabilities at higher resolutions like UHD. Playing Starfield on these video cards will be a cakewalk.