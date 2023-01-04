Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Ti revealed at CES 2023: Specs, expected performance, pricing, availability, and more

The GeForce RTX 4070 Ti graphics card is the latest announcement from Nvidia, kicking off their official showcase for CES 2023. Thanks to advancements in their Ada Lovelace architecture and DLSS 3, the new GeForce RTX 4070 Ti GPU performs up to three times faster than the GeForce RTX 3090 Ti while using almost half as much power.

GeForce RTX 4070 Ti is ideal for video editors who want to speed up renderings with two AV1 encoders and PC gamers who want a high refresh rate for 1440p displays that are readily accessible at low prices.

The GeForce RTX 4070Ti provides a significant increase for consumers using a GeForce GTX 1080 Ti or GeForce RTX 2080. It offers a remarkable 12x relative performance improvement over the venerable GeForce GTX 1080 Ti, when combined with DLSS 3 technology.

Specifications and performance of the Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti

Nvidia released its enthusiast-class graphics card, the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti, on January 3, 2023. The RTX 4070Ti relies on Nvidia's Ada Lovelace 4nm fabrication architecture, based on the AD104 processor, which was introduced by the RTX 4080 and RTX 4090 GPUs in October 2022.

The card supports Direct X 12 Ultimate, which ensures excellent compatibility with modern games, and is expected to be about three times faster than a 3090Ti on average.

Particular Specification Shaders 40 Shader TFlops RT 93 RT TFlops Tensor 641 Tflops DLSS 3 Supported Die Size 295 mm2 Number of Transistors 35800 Million Texture Mapping units 240 ROPs 80 Shading units 7680 Tensor core 240 Availability January 5th, 2023

The Raytracing capability of the card is handled by 60 acceleration cores. The 4070 Ti will be available with 12 Gb of GDDR6X memory connected to the chip using a 192-bit memory bandwidth.

The card can run at 2310 Mhz and has a boost clock of up to 2610 Mhz. The memory clock is set at 1313 MHz, generating an effective bandwidth of 21 Gbps.

Form factor and power draw of the RTX 4070 Ti

The RTX 4070Ti is expected to be three times as fast as the RTX 3090Ti while consuming half as much power (Image via Nvidia)

The Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070Ti is a three-slot card, and it uses one 12-pin power connector with a maximum power draw of 285 W. The card sports a pretty generic display output configuration consisting of 1x HDMI 2.1 port and 3x Display 1.4a ports.

The PCI-Express 4.0 x16 interface is used to link GeForce RTX 4070Ti to the rest of the hardware. The card is quite bulky with a dimension of 336 mm by 140mm by 61 mm, and comes in a triple-slot form factor to better accommodate its beefy cooling system.

Pricing and availability of the RTX 4070 Ti

The RTX 4070 Ti is set to be available starting January 5, 2023 (Image via Nvidia)

The RTX 4070Ti will go on sale on January 5 for $799, challenging AMD's Radeon RX 7900 XT, which has an $899 price tag. This rebranded card now costs $100 less than what Nvidia originally planned to charge for the RTX 4080 with 12GB of memory.

Furthermore, it was introduced after the firm came under fire for its price and how much more potent the 16GB model was. The RTX 4070Ti won't have a Founder's Edition model and completely relies on board partners for the launch.

