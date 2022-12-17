The latest Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti leaks suggest the card will be a rendering powerhouse. It was spotted beating the AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT, a $900 video card that debuted a couple of days ago.

The 7900 XT has not been well received for the performance drop against its bigger brother, the 7900 XTX. Reviewers have cited the difference as too massive to justify the $100 difference.

Benchleaks @BenchLeaks

CPU: Intel Core i7-12700 (12C 20T)

Min/Max/Avg: 4472/4812/4630 MHz

Codename: Alder Lake

CPUID: 90672 (GenuineIntel)

GPU: GeForce RTX 4070 Ti

API: Open CL

Score: 214654, +50.9% vs RTX 3070

VRAM: 11.99 GB

browser.geekbench.com/v5/compute/607… [GB5 GPU] Unknown GPUCPU: Intel Core i7-12700 (12C 20T)Min/Max/Avg: 4472/4812/4630 MHzCodename: Alder LakeCPUID: 90672 (GenuineIntel)GPU: GeForce RTX 4070 TiAPI: Open CLScore: 214654, +50.9% vs RTX 3070VRAM: 11.99 GB [GB5 GPU] Unknown GPUCPU: Intel Core i7-12700 (12C 20T)Min/Max/Avg: 4472/4812/4630 MHzCodename: Alder LakeCPUID: 90672 (GenuineIntel)GPU: GeForce RTX 4070 TiAPI: Open CLScore: 214654, +50.9% vs RTX 3070VRAM: 11.99 GBbrowser.geekbench.com/v5/compute/607…

It is worth noting that the RTX 4070 Ti is the rehashed version of the RTX 4080 12 GB GPU that Nvidia would have launched on November 16 for $900. However, after facing backlash, Green Camp canceled the video card.

Following recent leaks, the GPU is expected to launch as the Geforce RTX 4070 Ti, as confirmed by an accidental listing from the add-in board (AIB) partner, Colorful. Nvidia has previously shared performance metrics of the 4080 12 GB in video games. It is an apt pixel pusher.

However, more information on the card's productivity performance was leaked this Friday. The upcoming card beat the AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT by a solid margin.

The Geforce RTX 4070 Ti seems like a video card worth waiting for

Anthony @TheGalox_ The Nvidia RTX 4070 TI will be over 40% faster than the RTX 3070 TI The Nvidia RTX 4070 TI will be over 40% faster than the RTX 3070 TI https://t.co/v2F0WMLkmK

The Twitter leaker @Benchleaks shared further information about the performance of the upcoming graphics cards. Geekbench 5 benchmarks showcasing the OpenCL metrics of the upcoming Ada Lovelace cards have surfaced online.

According to Geekbench 5's benchmark score database, the RTX 4070 Ti's scores in the benchmark range between 207,528 points and 219.504 points depending on the variant of the GPU being used and the cooling potential.

Benchleaks @BenchLeaks

CPU: Intel Core i7-12700 (12C 20T)

Min/Max/Avg: 4193/4871/4817 MHz

Codename: Alder Lake

CPUID: 90672 (GenuineIntel)

GPU: GeForce RTX 4070 Ti

API: Open CL

Score: 219504, +54.3% vs RTX 3070

VRAM: 11.99 GB

browser.geekbench.com/v5/compute/607… [GB5 GPU] Unknown GPUCPU: Intel Core i7-12700 (12C 20T)Min/Max/Avg: 4193/4871/4817 MHzCodename: Alder LakeCPUID: 90672 (GenuineIntel)GPU: GeForce RTX 4070 TiAPI: Open CLScore: 219504, +54.3% vs RTX 3070VRAM: 11.99 GB [GB5 GPU] Unknown GPUCPU: Intel Core i7-12700 (12C 20T)Min/Max/Avg: 4193/4871/4817 MHzCodename: Alder LakeCPUID: 90672 (GenuineIntel)GPU: GeForce RTX 4070 TiAPI: Open CLScore: 219504, +54.3% vs RTX 3070VRAM: 11.99 GBbrowser.geekbench.com/v5/compute/607…

In comparison, the RX 7900 XT scores around 201,200 points in the benchmark. The RTX 3090 scored around 205,000 points in the OpenCL run, while the RTX 3090 Ti notched up 229,738 points.

The 7900 XTX is the fastest among these cards as it manages a score of around 232,000 points.

The last-gen RTX 3070 Ti scored just 147,200 points in Geekbench 5's OpenCL benchmark. Thus, the upcoming card is a massive step up in terms of productivity performance.

GPU name Geekbench 5 OpenCL score AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX 231,836 Geforce RTX 3090 Ti 229,738 Geforce RTX 4070 Ti 219,504 Geforce RTX 3090 204,921 Radeon RX 7900 XT 201,195 Geforce RTX 3070 Ti 147,200

The upcoming Ada Lovelace-based RTX 4070 Ti seems like a promising video card. Nvidia received massive backlash for pricing the RTX 4080 12 GB at $900. Thus, the company might revise its pricing to make it more lucrative for gamers.

This will inadvertently make the new 70-class GPU cheaper and more powerful than the $899 Radeon RX 7900 XT. Suffice to say, this might put Team Red in trouble.

Poll : 0 votes