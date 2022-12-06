The Callisto Protocol: Best settings for Nvidia RTX 3090

Developed by Striking Distance Studios and published by Krafton Inc., The Callisto Protocol is the newest entry in the popular action horror genre. Alongside the success of official reveal videos and trailers, the title's visuals and combat mechanics made it one of the most anticipated games of this year.

Nvidia RTX 3090 is one of Nvidia's most powerful graphics cards which was introduced during the 30 series lineup. This particular card can easily handle most AAA titles at 4k resolution, and also comes with powerful ray tracing to enhance the gameplay experience.

This article will list out the best settings to enjoy The Callisto Protocol on your RTX 3090 GPU.

Looking at the best settings for The Callisto Protocol on the RTX 3090

Fortunately, the RTX 3090 can comfortably run The Callisto Protocol at high framerates in ultra graphics without any compromises or difficulties. The settings for an immersive visual experience while maintaining excellent framerates are as follows:

General

VSync: Off

Off Framerate Limit: Unlimited

Unlimited DirectX: 12

Display

Fullscreen Mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Resolution: 3840 x 2160

3840 x 2160 Render Percentage: 100

100 HDR: Disabled

Lighting

Lighting Quality: Standard

Standard Shadow Quality: High

High Volumetrics Quality: High

High Particles Quality: High

High Screen Space Reflections: Enabled

Enabled Physical Refractions: Enabled

Enabled Ray Traced Shadows: Disabled

Disabled Ray Traced Reflections: Disabled

Effects

Depth Of Field: Enabled

Enabled Motion Blur: Disabled

Disabled Subsurface Scattering: Enabled

Enabled Anti-Aliasing: Temporal AA (T-AA)

Temporal AA (T-AA) Film Grain: On

Advanced

Upscaling: Off

Off Mesh Quality: High

High Texture Quality: High

High Texture Filter Quality: High

These settings will provide players with a superb visual and realistic gaming experience while assuring smooth gameplay. Before making these changes, users should update their graphics driver to the latest version using the GeForce Experience software or by visiting Nvidia's official website, which will optimize the game's performance and fix other issues.

Players interested in the best graphics can enable ray tracing to further improve their experience, but will need to reduce their display resolution to 2560 x 1440 for reasonable framerates.

The Callisto Protocol system requirements

The Callisto Protocol does not require the latest hardware and a GTX 1070 is recommended for smooth gameplay, which means a gaming computer from a few years ago can easily run the game. On that note, the RTX 3090 is a far more powerful graphics card in every aspect. The system requirements are as follows:

Minimum system requirements:

OS: Windows 10/11 64 bit

Windows 10/11 64 bit Processor (Intel): Intel Core i5-8400

Intel Core i5-8400 Processor (AMD): AMD Ryzen 5 2600

AMD Ryzen 5 2600 Memory: 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM Graphics (NVIDIA): NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 Graphics (AMD): AMD Radeon RX 580

AMD Radeon RX 580 DirectX: Version 11

Version 11 Storage: 75 GB available space

Recommended system requirements:

OS: Windows 10/11

Windows 10/11 Processor (Intel): Intel Core i7-8700

Intel Core i7-8700 Processor (AMD): AMD Ryzen 5 3600

AMD Ryzen 5 3600 Memory: 16 GB RAM

16 GB RAM Graphics Card (NVIDIA): NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070 Graphics Card (AMD): AMD Radeon RX 5700

AMD Radeon RX 5700 DirectX: Version 12

Version 12 Storage: 75 GB available space

75 GB available space Additional Notes: SSD recommended

The settings listed above should easily work in the game without any difficulties. With The Callisto Protocol already released, it can be played on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC.

