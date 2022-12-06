The Callisto Protocol: Best settings for Nvidia RTX 3090

Developed by Striking Distance Studios and published by Krafton Inc., The Callisto Protocol is the newest entry in the popular action horror genre. Alongside the success of official reveal videos and trailers, the title's visuals and combat mechanics made it one of the most anticipated games of this year.
Nvidia RTX 3090 is one of Nvidia's most powerful graphics cards which was introduced during the 30 series lineup. This particular card can easily handle most AAA titles at 4k resolution, and also comes with powerful ray tracing to enhance the gameplay experience.
This article will list out the best settings to enjoy The Callisto Protocol on your RTX 3090 GPU.
Looking at the best settings for The Callisto Protocol on the RTX 3090
Fortunately, the RTX 3090 can comfortably run The Callisto Protocol at high framerates in ultra graphics without any compromises or difficulties. The settings for an immersive visual experience while maintaining excellent framerates are as follows:
General
- VSync: Off
- Framerate Limit: Unlimited
- DirectX: 12
Display
- Fullscreen Mode: Fullscreen
- Resolution: 3840 x 2160
- Render Percentage: 100
- HDR: Disabled
Lighting
- Lighting Quality: Standard
- Shadow Quality: High
- Volumetrics Quality: High
- Particles Quality: High
- Screen Space Reflections: Enabled
- Physical Refractions: Enabled
- Ray Traced Shadows: Disabled
- Ray Traced Reflections: Disabled
Effects
- Depth Of Field: Enabled
- Motion Blur: Disabled
- Subsurface Scattering: Enabled
- Anti-Aliasing: Temporal AA (T-AA)
- Film Grain: On
Advanced
- Upscaling: Off
- Mesh Quality: High
- Texture Quality: High
- Texture Filter Quality: High
These settings will provide players with a superb visual and realistic gaming experience while assuring smooth gameplay. Before making these changes, users should update their graphics driver to the latest version using the GeForce Experience software or by visiting Nvidia's official website, which will optimize the game's performance and fix other issues.
Players interested in the best graphics can enable ray tracing to further improve their experience, but will need to reduce their display resolution to 2560 x 1440 for reasonable framerates.
The Callisto Protocol system requirements
The Callisto Protocol does not require the latest hardware and a GTX 1070 is recommended for smooth gameplay, which means a gaming computer from a few years ago can easily run the game. On that note, the RTX 3090 is a far more powerful graphics card in every aspect. The system requirements are as follows:
Minimum system requirements:
- OS: Windows 10/11 64 bit
- Processor (Intel): Intel Core i5-8400
- Processor (AMD): AMD Ryzen 5 2600
- Memory: 8 GB RAM
- Graphics (NVIDIA): NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060
- Graphics (AMD): AMD Radeon RX 580
- DirectX: Version 11
- Storage: 75 GB available space
Recommended system requirements:
- OS: Windows 10/11
- Processor (Intel): Intel Core i7-8700
- Processor (AMD): AMD Ryzen 5 3600
- Memory: 16 GB RAM
- Graphics Card (NVIDIA): NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070
- Graphics Card (AMD): AMD Radeon RX 5700
- DirectX: Version 12
- Storage: 75 GB available space
- Additional Notes: SSD recommended
The settings listed above should easily work in the game without any difficulties. With The Callisto Protocol already released, it can be played on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC.