Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti specs leaked before CES 2023: Expected prices, performance, and more explained

More details on the RTX 4070 Ti have surfaced on the internet. These developments were originally spotted by VideoCardz on Colorful's product page of its 4070 Ti BattleAx Deluxe SKU, which is a part of its Tomahawk series.

The 4070 Ti will be Nvidia's next launch after the RTX 4080, which hit shelves back in mid-November. The company announced an $899 RTX 4080 12 GB card that was supposed to launch alongside the RTX 4080 16 GB, but the green camp hit the "unlaunch" button on the GPU back in October.

Thus, many gamers were expecting the alleged RTX 4070 Ti to be a rehashed RTX 4080 12 GB. With the slight rebranding and probable tweaks in prices, the canceled cards might see the light of day at CES 2023. And it seems like those calculations were not wrong.

The RTX 4070 Ti is the same card Nvidia was about to introduce with the $899 RTX 4080 12 GB

Anthony @TheGalox_ Nvidia RTX 4070 TI launches on January 5, it's a rebranded RTX 4080 12gb Nvidia RTX 4070 TI launches on January 5, it's a rebranded RTX 4080 12gb https://t.co/q8dffUn3Kb

Based on recent leaks, Nvidia has not changed the specs of the 4080 12 GB by a dime. The same card will be introduced to the market, albeit under a different name.

The listing on Colorful's product page might have gone public by mistake as these on-paper specs are still under embargo until Nvidia launches the GPU publicly. The manufacturer has since removed the product page and it can no longer be viewed until the GPU launches.

Specs of the upcoming 4070 Ti

The 4070 Ti is based on the AD104 chip, which, based on some recent leaks, the RTX 4070 non-Ti shares as well. However, the Ti variant packs 23% more cores than the slower 70-class graphics card.

While the RTX 4070 will pack 5,888 CUDA cores, the rehashed RTX 4080 12 GB will have 7,680 CUDA cores. It will come with 12 GB of GDDR6X memory that is based on a 192-bit memory bus and has a bandwidth of 21 Gbps. This is a step-up from the 20 Gbps memory Radeon RX 7000 series cards are using.

The RTX 4070 Ti, like most other Ada Lovelace GPUs, packs high clock speeds. The leaked Colorful variant promises a base frequency of 2,310 MHz. The graphics card has a total board power (TBP) of 285 W and will draw from a single PCIe Gen 5 16-pin power connector.

Initial benchmarks of the RTX 4080 12 GB placed it among the fastest GPUs. Overall, the RTX 4070 Ti should be one of the most premium graphics cards on the market. Thus, it would not be surprising if the 4070 Ti reclaims the spot.

Following recent leaks, the graphics card should the hit shelves on January 5, 2023.

