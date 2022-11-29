The RTX 4070 Ti might launch sooner than expected, as a recent European Economic Commission (EEC) filing from Gigabyte suggests. It is worth noting that the graphics card in question is a rehashed version of the RTX 4080 12 GB that was canceled back in October.

The specs of the new 70-class GPU are unknown. Although they might be similar to the RTX 4080 12 GB GPU revealed on September 21, Nvidia might bump up the specs after facing backlash from the community.

Alongside the RTX 4070 Ti, Gigabyte has filed for the upcoming Radeon RX 7900 XTX and 7900 XT cards as well. These RX 7000 GPUs will launch on December 14.

The RTX 4070 Ti might be here soon as partner cards are ready

When Nvidia called back the RTX 4080 12 GB card last month, the chief question was how long it would take the company and its add-in board (AIB) partners to relaunch the altered version.

Reports suggested that most AIBs were printing new boxes for their cards and the older packaging was being destroyed at a high rate.

Following this development, a month or two will be enough to straight-up rename the card and reintroduce it. In this case, the cards were never altered, and Nvidia will launch the same versions that would have bore an RTX 4080 tag on them.

The Gigabyte filings suggest the hypothesis above. The Taiwanese computer hardware manufacturer has applied for trade clearance of eight RTX 4070 Ti video cards in Russia. It is worth noting that not all of these will be available for sale immediately after Nvidia launches the card.

The EEC listings have revealed the model names of multiple Gigabyte third-party cards. Some of them are listed below.

Gigabyte GV-N407TAorus M-12GD Gigabyte GV-N407TGaming OC-12GD Gigabyte GV-N407TGaming-12GD Gigabyte GV-N407TAero OC-12GD Gigabyte GV-N407TAero-12GD Gigabyte GV-N407TEagle OC-12GD Gigabyte GV-N407TEagle-12GD

The upcoming video card will seemingly not get the Aero and Aorus Elite variants. This is acceptable, especially considering that the 4070 Ti is a mid-range entry.

The canceled RTX 4080 12 GB card (Image via Nvidia)

The RTX 4070 Ti will retain a similar 12 GB memory capacity, similar to its canceled pre-cursor. However, the listings don't shed any further information regarding the specs of the upcoming video card.

Alongside the Nvidia graphics card, Gigabyte has filed for several AMD GPUs, as mentioned before. The SKUs spotted are listed below.

Gigabyte GV-R79XTXAorus E-24GD Gigabyte GV-R79XTXGaming OC-24GD Gigabyte GV-R79XTXGaming-24GD Gigabyte GV-R79XTX-24GC-B Gigabyte GV-R79XTGaming OC-20GD Gigabyte GV-R79XTGaming-20GD Gigabyte GV-R79XT-20GC-B

The RX 7900 XTX, being a high-end GPU, will get an Aorus Elite variant. These graphics cards should hit shelves sometime around the December 14 launch window for AMD Radeon RX 7000 series GPUs.

However, the EEC filings don't confirm the graphics card's existence. Readers should take the information with a grain of salt as the company might not launch multiple cards despite securing approval to sell them.

