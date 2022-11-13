The AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT is the second among the two cards that Team Red will introduce in the first wave of RX 7000 series launches. It is a high-end entry in the lineup and will compete against the RTX 4080.

The RX 7900 XT is an interesting option. Since it has been competitively priced at $899, gamers can save a lot of money by opting for this video card when compared to the pricey RTX 40 series options.

The cards also come with massive performance improvements over its last-gen counterparts, the RX 6900 XT and the RX 6950 XT. These RX 6000 series video cards competed against the RTX 3080 Ti and the RTX 3090. Thus, analyzing the performance difference between the 3080 Ti and the 7900 XT is important.

By how much does the Radeon RX 7900 XT pull ahead of the RTX 3080 Ti?

Nay.Tesseract @brittnaynay3 First hand look at AMDs new Rx 7900 xtx, price is $999 and $899 for Rx 7900 xt wasn’t expecting that! Also power draw is 355w and 300w respectively! What are your guys thoughts on the new Gpus?? First hand look at AMDs new Rx 7900 xtx, price is $999 and $899 for Rx 7900 xt wasn’t expecting that! Also power draw is 355w and 300w respectively! What are your guys thoughts on the new Gpus?? https://t.co/LslcEOk5Ak

The RX 7900 XT is a very powerful card for video gaming. The graphics card packs the flagship Navi 31 GPU, which can also be found on the more powerful RX 7900 XTX. However, the 7900 XT is a slightly-cut-down version of the $999 offering.

The 7900 XT comes with 5,376 stream processors, 336 Texture Mapping Units (TMUs), 192 Render Output Units (ROPs), 84 RT cores, and 20 GB of GDDR6 memory, which is based on a wide 320-bit bus.

Thus, it is no surprise that the 7900 XT will perform impeccably in every modern AAA title.

Anthony @TheGalox_ AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX vs RX 6950 XT



• 12,288 vs 5,120 cores

• 96 vs 80 compute units

• 24GB vs 16GB Memory

• 355w vs 335w TDP



$999 vs $1099 AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX vs RX 6950 XT• 12,288 vs 5,120 cores• 96 vs 80 compute units• 24GB vs 16GB Memory • 355w vs 335w TDP$999 vs $1099 https://t.co/eUWH5v4Kdh

On the other hand, the RTX 3080 Ti is a very impressive graphics card too. It is a bumped-up version of the flagship RTX 3090, and is based on the same flagship AD102 processor as the BFGPU.

Under its hood, the AD102 packs 10,240 CUDA cores, 320 Texture Mapping Units (TMUs), 112 Render Output Units (ROPs), 80 RT cores, and 320 Tensor cores. The graphics card packs 12 GB GDDR6X memory, which is based on a wider 384-bit bus.

GPU Name GA102 CUDA Core Count 10,240 Texture Mapping Units (TMUs) 320 Render Output Units (ROPs) 112 Ray Tracing (RT) Core Count 80 Tensor Core Count 320 Video Memory Size 12 GB Video Memory Type GDDR6X Video Memory Bus Width 384 bit Base Clock Speed 1365 MHz Boost Clock Speed 1665 MHz Memory Clock Speed 1188 MHz MSRP US$ 1,119

With these impressive specs, the RTX 3080 Ti almost catches up with the RTX 3090 and the RX 6950 XT in terms of performance in video games. Also, gamers can easily find the 3080 Ti for around $850 brand new these days. This makes it slightly cheaper than the RX 7900 XT.

However, the 7900 XT will be much faster than the RTX 3090 and the RX 6950 XT. Gamers can expect almost 40 to 50% more frames per second depending on the video game the card is being benchmarked in.

KIRNEILL @KIRNEILL AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX 24 GB

AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT 20 GB



These are the new flagship AMD GPUs AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX 24 GBAMD Radeon RX 7900 XT 20 GBThese are the new flagship AMD GPUs https://t.co/NVd287CkDY

Thus, the RX 7900 XT will beat the 3080 Ti by a similar if not bigger margin. Thus, for $50 more, gamers get a bunch more performance. Those who want to use the graphics card for four to five years should keep this difference in mind as it can be the difference between playable and unplayable games.

However, one should not blindly believe the numbers published by AMD in the launch event. These performance metrics are often recorded in environments that are difficult to replicate in a standard gamer's rig. Thus, users should wait until the reviews of these graphics cards drop, which should take a couple of weeks from now, before making a final decision.

