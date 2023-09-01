Starfield class tier list: The best classes in the game

While the classes in Starfield are interesting, not all of them are going to be as powerful as the rest. Some simply stand out due to specific factors, such as their loadouts or the potential for fun roleplay experiences across the stars. For this tier list, I considered their baseline skills and what I think of them in general. It's worth noting that you may not care about a profession's base skills, and your preferences may differ, and that’s perfectly fine.

As you dive deep into Starfield, you should pick whichever classes appeal to you the most. That’s where the real enjoyment comes from. However, we’ve picked a few that simply feel like they will be the strongest and put them in order.

Starfield background tier list - Which classes stand out the most?

1) S-Tier

Sometimes, things just need killin' (Image via Bethesda)

Soldier

Diplomat

Cyberrunner

Space Scoundrel

[File Not Found]

The S-Tier classes in Starfield are the best of the best. They feature an excellent suite of starting skills and assist you in getting through various situations as quickly as possible. While they might not always be the most fun to roleplay, they are the top-tier and easiest classes to play the game as.

For example, Diplomats can get you out of some incredibly sticky situations with some smooth talking, and Cyber Runners are brilliant at the art of thievery. Soldiers speak for themselves and do one thing well: killing anything that needs to be killed.

2) A-Tier

Combat Medics can heal or harm as needed (Image via Bethesda)

Cyberneticist

Combat Medic

Ronin

Bounty Hunter

Beast Hunter

A-Tier classes are almost as good as S-Tier but lack in minute ways. These classes will prove to be fun as a character archetype and have at least two skills that are must-have options.

Bounty Hunter, Ronin, and Beast Hunter are excellent combat backgrounds in Starfield, but they aren’t as great as the Soldier. That doesn’t mean you shouldn’t pick them, though.

At the end of the day, you should pick the background that you’re most interested in. Combat Medic is a class that almost made it to S-Tier, but I felt it was just not good enough.

3) B-Tier

Some people just want to be space truckers, and that's fine (Image via Bethesda)

Xenobiologist

Long Hauler

Sculptor

Gangster

I think the B-Tier backgrounds have potential in Starfield, but their baseline skills aren’t as excellent as the above tier. For example, Sculptor might not be the most thrilling roleplaying background, but it does have Persuasion, which is excellent.

Xenobiologist has Lasers, and Long H auler has Piloting/Ballistic Weapon Systems if you prefer to fly around in space to do battle.

4) C-Tier

Industrialists still wave the banner of capitalism - even in space (Image via Bethesda)

Industrialist

Bouncer

Explorer

Chef

Homesteader

Pilgrim

Professor

The problem with the C-Tier classes in Starfield is that they just aren’t exceptional. Either they don’t sound fun to play, or they only have one valuable skill. However, some players are excited to play as a Chef or a Bouncer.

While these aren’t great, don’t let this tier list discourage you from selecting the background that intrigues you the most.

Starfield is in early access, with its full launch scheduled for September 5, 2023.