Starfield: Best ways to get free ships

While you make your way through Starfield’s incredibly big narrative and world design, you will eventually be able to get your hands on some free ships. While you can choose to spend a bucket load of credits to buy the “biggest and baddest” ships in the game, you might want to try and get some free ones if money is not something you have an infinite supply of.

While there are a lot of ways of obtaining free ships in the game, some methods are just better than the rest. Hence, this Starfield guide will go over some of the best ways to go about obtaining ships for free in Bethesda’s latest RPG.

How to get ships for free in Starfield

1) Get the Frontier from Barrett

The first free ship that you will be able to get your hands on is the Frontier. You can get this very early in your campaign by talking to Barrett. He is one of the core companions in the RPG, and after meeting and interacting with him, he will ask you to pilot the Frontier for him.

This is the first main ship that you get your hands on for free.

2) Get free ships by capturing them in space

You will be able to obtain more ships in Starfield by capturing them out in space. You will need to board the foreign ship and then capture them by force in order to add them to your repertoire of free vehicles.

There are two types of ships that you will be able to capture in the game:

Hostile faction ships

As you make your way through space, you will come across Hostile factions like Crimson Fleet, Spacers, Va'ruun, The First, and Ecliptic. These pirates will attack on sight, and you can either destroy or take over the ship.

Civilian vessels

While it’s not recommended, you can choose to be the pirate yourself and then capture civilian vessels. To do so hail the ship and then choose the “Piracy” dialogue option. If they resist, just board the ship and take it by force.

3) Capture ships on planets

You can obtain free ships while exploring planets as well. When you explore a land, you will at times find another ship landing after you in a random location. You can discover their landing zone, and then capture the ship for yourself.

4) Get the Mantis Ship for free in Starfield

Mantis is a legendary ship that you will be able to get for free in Starfield. You will need to progress further in the story, however, till you come across a point where you pick up chatter about a hidden base on a planet.

Follow that mission trail to start the Mantis questline, and it will take you to the facility. Clear out the base and you will be able to get your hands on the Legendary Mantis.

5) Get the Class-C Kepler-R for free in Starfield

To get the Class-C Kepler-R you will need to complete the Overdesign mission by choosing the right dialogue options. But, picking any other option will get you the Class-B Kepler-S, which although is a free ship, it’s not the Kepler-R, which is considered to be one of the best ships in the game.

6) Get a free ship in New Game Plus

Starfield’s New Game Plus will reward you with a free ship as well. So you can get your hands on a special ship after you complete the base game and make your way into NG+.