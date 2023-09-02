Starfield: A complete guide to selling claimed and stolen ships

Selling claimed and stolen ships is one of the best ways to make Credits (in-game money) fast in Starfield. However, not a lot of players know how to do it. As you make your way through the world of Bethesda’s latest RPG, you will encounter a variety of ships that you can commandeer automatically or by force.

Space piracy plays a big part in the role-playing aspect of the game, and you will be able to hijack both civilian vessels and the ships of opposing factions. You can hail them, board them, and hijack them by force-adding the ship to your line-up. While you might hijack the ship, it may not be something that you would like to use. Hence, the best thing to do with such vessels is to sell them.

However, selling ships is not as straightforward as it sounds, and it’s not surprising that there are many in the community who are struggling with it.

Hence, today’s Starfield guide goes over how you can sell your claimed and stolen ships in the RPG.

Where can you sell your ships in Starfield?

To sell your ships in Starfield, you will need to make your way to the Ship Services Technician located in every Settlement or at a Spaceport. It's the same place where you can vend ships, and you will be able to sell your ships there.

Upon interacting with them, you will open up a pop-up menu that has a list of ships that you can buy. You then need to make your way to the Sell menu by pressing the Sell button at the bottom of the screen.

This will open up the Sell menu. You can then choose the ships that you want to trade for cash. You can sell every ship in your inventory except the Home Ship.

How to sell stolen and hijacked ships in Starfield

You won’t be able to straight-up sell stolen and hijacked ships in Starfield. As these are not rightfully yours, you will first be required to register them.

To do so, you will need to follow these steps:

Interact with the Ship Services Technician, and make your way to the Buy menu. From there, go to the Sell tab and select the stolen unregistered ship from the list.

You will then find an option to Register the ship. However, it will take you a fair bit of Credits to do so.

Once the ship has been registered, it will be rightfully yours. You can now do with it as you see fit. If you are looking to sell it, just click on the Sell tab again and then sell the ship for a fair amount of money.