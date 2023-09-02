10 best Starfield ships and how to get them

When choosing your Starfield ships, it is important to consider what your primary mission will be. For piracy or bounty hunting, you must ensure an attack that shuts down the enemy's engines and allows docking. Ships destined for exploration should have larger fuel tanks, good jump drives, and cargo space. In the case of cargo ships, it is essential to maximize storage space and protection mechanisms.

The fundamental ways to acquire one of those vehicles are by completing missions, buying them, or stealing them. Depending on each model, pilots must have an appropriate level (A, B, or C) to operate them.

If none of this is an obstacle for you, here is a list of 10 of the best Starfield ships and how to get them. We have taken into account the best value-for-money options.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

The Frontier, Shieldbreaker, and other amazing Starfield ships

1) Frontier (Free)

The Frontier is the first of Starfield ships you get in the game (Image via Bethesda)

The Frontier is the first of the Starfield ships you get in the game. It is ranked as the best here because, without it, it is impossible to advance to more powerful models and understand the mechanics of the game. Its metrics are low but balanced, which allows you to customize it for any purpose.

To get the Frontier, you need to finish the title’s prologue.

2) Shieldbreaker (Paid)

The Shieldbreaker is one of the most expensive Starfield ships (Image via Bethesda)

The Shieldbreaker is among the Starfield ships with good metrics and price. Although it has a base cost of over 250,000 credits, it has high laser power, great space jump capacity, and plenty of space cargo. Its weakest element is the missiles, with poor performance.

The Shieldbreaker can be purchased in New Atlantis.

3) StarBorn Guardian (Free)

The Starborn Guardian appears in the NewGame+ mode (Image via Bethesda)

Among the Starfield ships, the Starborn Guardian is a very attractive option due to its great firepower. However, it has other elements that are not so compelling. For example, it cannot be customized, and its space cargo is very limited.

To get the Starborn Guardian, all you have to do is start the game in the NewGame+ mode. This is a section that allows you to restart the adventure, keeping some elements from completed games.

4) Star Eagle (Free)

The Star Eagle (Image via Bethesda)

The Star Eagle is one of the Starfield ships with high cargo capacity (one ton) and great firepower. Bigger than the Frontier, it features a giant magnet that disables enemy systems during looting situations.

To obtain the Star Eagle, you must explore a place called New Akila and join the Freestar Rangers, a space police force. After completing the missions assigned to you as part of this faction, you will have the ship at your disposal.

5) Conquerer (Paid)

The Conquerer is one of the most expensive Starfield ships (Image via Bethesda)

With a base price of 22,500, the Conquerer has one of the largest cargo spaceships on this list. In addition, its firepower is very versatile but somewhat scarce. However, it has a lot of energy to perform space jumps.

To purchase the Conquerer, you should visit The Eleos Retreat.

6) Crimson Fleet Wraith (Paid)

The Crimson Fleet Wraith has six crew members (Image via Bethesda)

The Crimson Fleet Wraith has one of the strongest laser powers among the Starfield ships. This vehicle also has a wide capacity to perform space jumps, although its shields are not the strongest.

The price of the Crimson Fleet Wraith is about 249,000 credits, and it can be purchased at The Key (Kryx).

7) Kepler R (Free)

The Kepler R has a huge cargo space (Image via Bethesda)

The Kepler R has a huge cargo hold, a high hull, good shields, and a generous amount of fuel. The only thing that makes it weak is its weaponry, which has very low stats.

To obtain the Kepler R, you have to advance in the main game line until the mission, Overdesign. In this mission, you have to work in a research team and ask for a budget. If you choose a high amount, the Kepler R will be your prize.

8) Crimson Fleet Banshee

Banshee belongs to the beautiful Crimson Fleet ships (image via Bethesda)

This ship from the Crimson Fleet line has very balanced metrics. Its firepower is medium, as are its defenses and the ability to jump into space. The Banshee is one of the most versatile Starfield ships, although you must accumulate experience before operating it.

To purchase this vehicle, priced at 236,125 credits, you must go to The Key.

9) Razorleaf (Free)

Unlocking this ship requires completing the Lair of the Mantis mission (Image via Bethesda)

The Razorleaf is one of the first Starfield ships you can get for free. It has better metrics than the Frontier and allows you to smuggle cargo undetected. It also comes with its own armament which can be upgraded.

To obtain the Razorleaf, you must complete the Mantis Quest, which usually appears after getting a data slate called Secret Outpost.

10) Wanderwell (Free)

One of the Starfield ships is the reward for those who select Kids Stuff in the menu (Image via Bethesda)

The Wanderwell is a fully customizable ship, although it is at a disadvantage compared to others in the list because it only comes with integrated lasers as a distinguishing element.

To get the Wanderwell, you must choose "Kid Stuff" when creating your character.