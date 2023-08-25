Starfield confirmed to have New Game Plus mode with a “Unique twist” on the base game

The launch of Bethesda's upcoming sci-fi RPG Starfield is around the corner, and fans can't wait to see what's in store for them. New details confirm that the ambitious role-playing experience will boast a New Game Plus mode. But it will not be like any other standard NG+ implementation in the competition's games, as there will seemingly be a unique twist on the formula.

Expand Tweet

This was confirmed by both project director Todd Howard and head of publishing Pete Hines in different interviews. Here are the details.

What changes will the New Game Plus mode in Starfield that sets it apart from others?

Expand Tweet

Unfortunately, the specifics were not elaborated upon. To quote Todd Howard himself from the GQ interview:

"[It] even adds a unique and exciting twist on New Game+ to incentivize continued and repeat play."

This is curious since Starfield is already a massive game with countless choices to make, builds to discover, and missions to engage in. So what could change?

Pete Hines also confirmed something similar in an AMA session and offered a hint as to what could be different. According to him, the New Game Plus ties into the main story. So, players who beat the story and roll the credits can expect changes and additions that affect or alter the narrative. He added that it is "special," which makes it stand out from its peers in the RPG genre.

Now that we know that New Game Plus affects the narrative in some way, it makes sense why much secrecy surrounds it. This could be grounds for massive spoilers, and since the story is one of the most significant aspects of Starfield, no wonder Bethesda is glossing over it. As such, players must wait until launch day to discover the truth about New Game Plus and other features.

When does Starfield launch, and for which platforms?

Expand Tweet

Starfield arrives on September 6, 2023, after delays and a long development cycle. This is the most ambitious game created yet by the Skyrim developer, and as such, it has an equally massive hype train following it. Those intrigued can pre-order the game right now. Grabbing the Premium Edition will give players early access, allowing them to play the game a few days before launch.

Check out our pre-load guide as well to find out when players, Premium or otherwise, can pre-install the game. It arrives exclusively on PC (via Microsoft Store and Steam) and Xbox Series X|S platforms.