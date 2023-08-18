How to preload Starfield on PC and Xbox

Starfield is less than two weeks away. Bethesda's newest RPG has been in the pipeline for a while and is on the wishlist of many players around the globe. A few individuals have already pre-ordered the title and are waiting for it to launch so that they can play it on the very day it goes live. To make this process easier, Bethesda is allowing everyone to preload the game onto their systems.

Preloading refers to the process of downloading a piece of software onto a system prior to its release so that players can access it the moment it goes live. Starfield is available on PC and Xbox. Here's how you can preload it on these platforms.

Preloading Starfield on PC

Starfield will be available on PC via Steam and the Xbox app. While preloading for Steam isn't available yet, those who have purchased the game via Xbox can preload the game on their devices right away.

To do so, all you need to do is:

Make your way to the Xbox app on your desktop.

In the search bar, look for the title.

Once you're on the game page, you should see an option known as Pre-Install.

Click on that button and select the drive where you want to install the game.

Follow the on-screen prompts, and the game will automatically be downloaded onto the selected drive.

Steam preloads will be available on August 30. To preload the game, here's what you need to do:

Launch Steam and navigate to the Starfield page.

Once here, click on the big blue button that reads "Pre-Install."

Follow the on-screen instructions and make your drive selections.

After you're done with all of that, the game will automatically be installed.

Preloading Starfield on Xbox Series X/S

The preloading process on Xbox Series X/S is similar to the one for PC. Simply follow these steps:

Make your way to the games' store page in your Xbox app home.

If you've purchased the game, there should be an option available that will allow you to download the game.

Select the option, and the download should begin.

While the entire preload process is straightforward, the speed at which it happens depends entirely on your internet connection. Although Starfield is a single-player title, it is pretty big, so make sure you have a good internet connection so that you can easily preload the game.

It's no surprise that the title is fairly popular at this point. With several players planning on review-bombing it at launch, it's clear that Bethesda's RPG is all set to take the markets by storm.

To make matters more interesting, Baldur's Gate 3 is getting a PlayStation 5 release the day Bethesda plans on launching its RPG. It'll be worth seeing which title manages to secure an upper hand in the market.