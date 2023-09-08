All Starfield player homes guide: How to get, prices, location, and more

Starfield, Bethesda’s most recent science-fiction release and a marvel in the world of space-exploration titles, is jam-packed with loot – weapons, armor, resources, consumables, and plenty of other valuables that you can pawn for credits. Managing your loot is an essential aspect of the game and requires you to find a secure place to hoard everything. Your spaceship might serve as a decent storage unit, but nothing beats the four walls of a house - a place you can call your home.

Starfield offers a wide array of homes that you can choose from. In this article, we will walk you through all the available homes in this game, where you can find them, and by how many credits each of them will set you back.

Every Starfield player home: Price, location, and how to buy

1) Dream Home

Location : On Planet Nesoi in the Olympus system.

: On Planet Nesoi in the Olympus system. Cost: Can be rented for 5,000 credits per week or be bought for 125,000 credits.

You can get this home at the beginning of Starfield once you choose the Dream Home trait during the character-creation procedure. You will have to track the quest, and the game will guide you on how to find it.

To get the quest, you will go to the New Atlantis Galbank. Here, the clerk will tell you that you can buy the house for 125,000 credits or rent it for 5,000 per week.

2) Sky Suite

Location : Neon’s Trade Tower

: Neon’s Trade Tower Cost: 235,000 credits

This is the most expensive home that you can get your hands on in Starfield. Unlike the previous entry, you do not have to complete any quest for this one. If you have the credits, you can buy this home from Boone, the bartender.

The Sky Suite is extremely overpriced as the apartment is tiny with one of the worst views imaginable.

3) Sleep Crate

Location : Ebbside, Neon

: Ebbside, Neon Cost: 6,500 credits

We take a dive from the most expensive apartment to the cheapest as we take a look at the Sleep Crate apartment. It is not much of a home, but you can always use it to store illegal contraband that might otherwise land you in prison.

You can buy this apartment by talking to Isna at the Sleep Crate headquarters. You will find her at the Ebbside, which you can reach by taking the door to the right of the location where you can change your appearance.

4) Core Manor

Location : Akila City

: Akila City Cost: 78,000 credits

This is the best home that you can find in the city of Akila. Not only does it provide you with spacious interiors, but you will also get a bathroom and a bedroom to throw some spice into the mix.

You can buy this by talking to Ngodup, who will be standing right beside the manor. You will have to cross the Lance Estate in order to reach this location.

5) Stretch Apartment

Location : Akila City

: Akila City Cost:45,000 credits

This is the second apartment in this location. Similar to the previous entry, you can purchase this from Ngodup, which will be located near Core Manor. While it is not as spacious as the Core Manor, it is no pushover when it comes to making you feel at home in Starfield.

6) Parents' House

Location : In the Pioneer Tower of the New Atlantis Residential District.

: In the Pioneer Tower of the New Atlantis Residential District. Cost: Free

If you choose to have parents by selecting the “Kid Stuff” character trait, you can live in your childhood bedroom inside your parents’ home.

Even though your childhood home along with your parents might feel warm and nostalgic, you will not have a lot of freedom in terms of customization. You will only be able to modify your bedroom as your parents’ home is not technically yours for the taking.

7) Well Apartment

Location : New Atlantis

: New Atlantis Cost: 30,000 credits

To buy the Well Apartment, you will first have to become a UC citizen by following the UC Vanguard questline. Then, you must pay 30,000 credits to Zora in New Atlantis. You can find the shop that you have to visit near the MAST Headquarters.

While the Well Apartment is not the best place in New Atlantis, it is definitely better than a dingy tin can in the name of a home, for instance, Sleep Crate.

8) Mercury Tower Penthouse

Location : New Atlantis

: New Atlantis Cost: Free

This is the best home that you can find in Starfield. The best thing is that you will not have to spend any credits to purchase the Mercury Tower Penthouse in the New Atlantis Residential District.

However, it is not going to be an easy task to get your hands on this home. Unlike other homes, you cannot buy it from real estate agents. To acquire the Mercury Tower Penthouse in Starfield, you must complete the United Colonies faction (UC Vanguard) questline.

Even though this is a fairly long questline, it is best to complete it early on in the game as the Penthouse is the best home in Starfield.