Starfield: Finding Trade Authority locations

As you make your way through Starfield’s narrative, you will often loot contraband and stolen items, and the best way to get rid of them will be to sell them to the Trade Authority. Stoelna Items and Contraband, if detected, will get you a bounty, so if living a life as a criminal on the run in space is not something that you want to roleplay, then getting rid of them as soon as possible is advised.

However, Trade Authority buildings are not something that you will be able to spot everywhere. These shops are only found in certain locations and planets, and you will need to travel to them to sell your Contraband.

Hence, today’s Starfield guide will go over the Trade Authority shop locations in Bethesda’s latest RPG.

Where to find Trade Authority shops in Starfield?

Here are some of the prime locations where you can find a Trade Authority building in Starfield:

New Atlantis Trade Authority building in Starfield

The first Trade Authority building you find is in New Atlantis, which is in the Jemison, Alpha Centauri System. To reach the building, you need to make your way to The Well, which is the hidden area in the city.

It can be accessed through the MAST District elevator. The elevator will lead you to a tunnel that opens into the Well. Walk around a bit to find the big Trade Authority sign.

The Den Trade Authority building in Starfield

The Den is located in the Wolf System and is a satellite that can be found close to Chthonia. As you do not get scanned here, it’s one of the best places to sell all your acquired Contraband.

You can find the Trade Authority building here by searching the central area.

Cydonia Trade Authority building in Starfield

Cydonia can be found in the Sol system, and it harbors one Trade Authority building. To find the shop, you need to make your way to the mining colonies.

You will find a ramp there, and you have to keep walking along it until you find the Trade Authority sign outside a small shop.

Neon Trade Authority building in Starfield

Neon is one of the harder-to-reach planets. To find it, you will need to make your way to the Volii Alpha, Volii System. To find the shop here, you need to go to the left of the inhabited zone.

Just take the elevator from where you land, and you will eventually come across the shop. It will have a big sign, making it easy to spot.

Akila Trade Authority building in Starfield

Akila is in the Cheyenne System, and the Trade Authority building here is located behind the GalBank. So once you find the bank (which is hard to miss), just go behind it, and you will find the Trade Authority building.