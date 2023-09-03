Starfield: All Ammo types and the weapons that use them

While Starfield has two damage types in the forms of Physical and Energy, there are a variety of ammo types that the weapons use. These types are often hard to keep track of, which often leads players who are new to the game to run out of ammo during extended dogfights in space.
Both Physical and Energy weapons have multiple ammo types that they will use. Often, you will even find weapons that share the ammo types as well. This, at times, complicates the type of weapon you should use, as sticking to just one armament is never a good idea.
Ammo is not something that you will be able to collect in abundance, and you will often find yourself relying on alternate types. Hence, it’s quite important to learn about all the ammo types in the game and the weapons that use them.
Therefore, today’s Starfield guide will go over all the ammo types that you will come across in Bethesda’s latest RPG and the weapons that use them.
Every ammo type in Starfield
Below is a list of all the Starfield ammo types that you should learn so that you don’t suddenly run out of bullets in the middle of a gunfight:
1) .27 Caliber in Starfield
Weapons:
- Rattler
- Sidestar
2) .43 MI
Weapons:
- Magshot
3) .43 Ultramag
Weapons:
- Regulator
- Urban Eagle
4) .50 Caliber
Weapons:
- Hard Target
- Lawgiver
5) .50 MI Array
Weapons:
- Magshear
6) 1.5KV LZR Cartridge
Weapons:
- Ember
- Solstice
7) 11mm Caseless
Weapons:
- AA-99
- Drum Beat
- Tombstone
8) 15×25 CLL Shotgun Shell
Weapons:
- Experiment A-7
- Pacifier
9) 3KV LZR Cartridge
Weapons:
- Equinox
10) 40mm XPL
Weapons:
- Bridger
11) 6.5mm CT
Weapons:
- Kraken
- Maelstrom
12) 6mm MI
Weapons:
- Magpulse
- Magsniper
13) 7.5mm
Weapons:
- Razorback
14) 7.62mm
Weapons:
- Old Earth Assault Rifle
15) 7.77mm Caseless
Weapons:
- Advanced Grendel
- Beowulf
- Eon
- Grendel
- Kodama
16) 9x39mm
Weapons:
- Old Earth Hunting Rifle
17) Caseless Shotgun Shell
Weapons:
- Coachman
18) Heavy Fuse
Weapons:
- Eternity’s Gate
19) Light Fuse
Weapons:
- Novalight
- Va’Ruun Starshard
There is a great deal of weapon variety in Starfield; however, making the best of them requires decent knowledge about the ammo type that each of them uses. Additionally, you will be able to make each weapon variety more potent by applying mods to them. Mods can be unlocked and crafted in the workbench, and it's important that you tinker with the system a fair bit, as it will help you get more powerful as the narrative progresses.