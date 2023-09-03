Starfield: All Ammo types and the weapons that use them

While Starfield has two damage types in the forms of Physical and Energy, there are a variety of ammo types that the weapons use. These types are often hard to keep track of, which often leads players who are new to the game to run out of ammo during extended dogfights in space.

Both Physical and Energy weapons have multiple ammo types that they will use. Often, you will even find weapons that share the ammo types as well. This, at times, complicates the type of weapon you should use, as sticking to just one armament is never a good idea.

Ammo is not something that you will be able to collect in abundance, and you will often find yourself relying on alternate types. Hence, it’s quite important to learn about all the ammo types in the game and the weapons that use them.

Therefore, today’s Starfield guide will go over all the ammo types that you will come across in Bethesda’s latest RPG and the weapons that use them.

Every ammo type in Starfield

Expand Tweet

Below is a list of all the Starfield ammo types that you should learn so that you don’t suddenly run out of bullets in the middle of a gunfight:

1) .27 Caliber in Starfield

Weapons:

Rattler

Sidestar

2) .43 MI

Weapons:

Magshot

3) .43 Ultramag

Weapons:

Regulator

Urban Eagle

4) .50 Caliber

Weapons:

Hard Target

Lawgiver

5) .50 MI Array

Weapons:

Magshear

6) 1.5KV LZR Cartridge

Weapons:

Ember

Solstice

7) 11mm Caseless

Weapons:

AA-99

Drum Beat

Tombstone

8) 15×25 CLL Shotgun Shell

Weapons:

Experiment A-7

Pacifier

9) 3KV LZR Cartridge

Weapons:

Equinox

10) 40mm XPL

Weapons:

Bridger

11) 6.5mm CT

Weapons:

Kraken

Maelstrom

12) 6mm MI

Weapons:

Magpulse

Magsniper

13) 7.5mm

Weapons:

Razorback

Expand Tweet

14) 7.62mm

Weapons:

Old Earth Assault Rifle

15) 7.77mm Caseless

Weapons:

Advanced Grendel

Beowulf

Eon

Grendel

Kodama

16) 9x39mm

Weapons:

Old Earth Hunting Rifle

17) Caseless Shotgun Shell

Weapons:

Coachman

18) Heavy Fuse

Weapons:

Eternity’s Gate

19) Light Fuse

Weapons:

Novalight

Va’Ruun Starshard

There is a great deal of weapon variety in Starfield; however, making the best of them requires decent knowledge about the ammo type that each of them uses. Additionally, you will be able to make each weapon variety more potent by applying mods to them. Mods can be unlocked and crafted in the workbench, and it's important that you tinker with the system a fair bit, as it will help you get more powerful as the narrative progresses.