Starfield: Tips and tricks for better ammo management

During some of Starfield’s extended dogfights in space, you might often find yourself running out of bullets, especially if you are not all apt with your aim. Depleting your ammo reserves in the middle of a fight is not at all a good feeling as you will then find yourself scrambling to pick up weapons from a fallen enemy. However, this is not always the most viable option.

It seems that many players, especially beginners, are having a rather hard time conserving ammo during the early stages of the RPG. While the game will not specifically tell you some of the ways you can go about having a better ammo reserve, there are instead a few good practices that you can try to help you manage your bullets better.

Today’s Starfield guide will go over some tips and tips that you can try to manage your ammo better in Bethesda’s latest RPG.

How to prevent ammo depletion in Starfield

Here are a few tips and tips that you can try to prevent running out of ammo in Starfield:

1) Be aware of your weapon’s ammo type

While there are two damage types in Starfield: Physical (Ballistic and Mag) and Energy (Laser and Particle Beam), there are a plethora of ammo types that you must be aware of. For the ballistic weapons alone, you will get weapons that only use a particular type of ammo, like the .43 or the 7.77mm and the 11mm caseless.

Thus, it’s important to try and use those weapons whose ammo type you have the most of in your inventory. This will prevent you from running out of bullets in a fight.

2) Gun rotation is important

While relying on guns that use just one type of ammo will help you conserve ammo, it’s important to use weapons of a different ammo type every now and then. Even if you have an abundance of a particular ammo type, you will eventually run out of bullets if you rely on it too heavily.

Thus, always keep a gun of an alternate ammo type in your inventory. Switch back and forth between the two so that you can maintain a healthy supply of both, especially during the early stages of Starfield.

3) Use the more powerful weapon of the same ammo type

You will come across multiple weapons that use the same ammo type. A pistol and rifle can use the same ammo type, but the latter will have more damage with a much lower rate of fire. It’s important that you use the more powerful weapon so that you don't waste your bullets in Starfield.

This is one of the most important points when it comes to bullet management. Once you get more accurate with the game, you will see your bullet reserves go up.

4) Don't shy away from opening locks and looting bodies

The next tip requires you to loot everything you come across. Do not shy away from interacting with a fallen body and acquiring everything they carry. Bullets will be found on enemy bodies, chests, and draws, so take everything you come across.

Also, try increasing your Security Rank so that you can access the more powerful locks in Starfield. Digipicking is integral to how your character progresses in the RPG, and the more difficult the lock, the more loot it will carry.

5) When in doubt, pull out the laser

Particle beams and laser weapons are undoubtedly the best armaments when used in zero gravity. However, on land and in confined spaces, you will probably be relying more on your ballistic and mag weapons. So, if you think you are going to run out of your normal ammo type, do not hesitate to swap to an energy weapon. They can come in clutch in a variety of situations.