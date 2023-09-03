Starfield: Weapons list, mods, and damage types revealed

You will come across a variety of weapons and armaments in Starfield, which can be modified extensively in order to make them more powerful as you progress further in the narrative. Weapons have their damage types as well, which determine the type of damage that they do and the enemies that they are more powerful against.

Hence, learning everything that you can about the weapon types and the modifiers that fit your playstyle perfectly will be one of the best ways to have an easier time in Bethesda’s latest RPG. However, with the variety of weapons that are there in the title, many in the community find it hard to exploit them all.

Therefore, this guide will go over everything you need to know about the weapons, modifiers, as well as damage types in Starfield.

All weapon damage types in Starfield

There are two core damage types that you will come across with weapons in Starfield:

1) Physical

Ballistic and Mag

Physical weapons use projectiles that hit the target and specifically denote Mag weapons in the RPG. These weapons use magnetic fields in their gun barrels that propel projectiles at an incredibly high speed. They are the most basic yet powerful form of weaponry.

2) Energy

Laser and Particle Beam

Energy weapons, on the other hand, rely on lasers and particle beams that deal a consistent amount of damage to the targets. Additionally, the lack of recoil also makes sure that they are space-ready, and, in zero gravity, you will not get pushed back if you are relying on these weapons.

Ballistic weapons in Starfield

Ballistic weapons in the game fire bullets and rely on either gunpowder or magnetic fields to do it. It will push you back in zero gravity and the force will depend on the ammo used which ranges from 7.77mm to 11mm. There are additionally caseless, shell, and flechette options as well.

Below is a list of some of the ballistic weapons that you can acquire in Starfield:

1) Ballistic Pistols

Refined Eon:

Ammo: 7.77mm caseless

Damage: Phy (physical)

Razorback:

Ammo: 7.5mm

Damage: Phy (physical)

2) Ballistic Rifles

Advanced Grendel:

Ammo: 7.77mm caseless

Damage: Phy (physical)

Tombstone:

Ammo: 11mm

Damage: Phy (physical)

Beowulf:

Ammo: 7.77mm

Damage: Phy (physical)

Drum Beat:

Ammo: 11mm

Damage: Phy (physical)

3) Ballistic Shotguns

Modified Calibrated Pacifier:

Ammo: 15x25 CLL Shell

Damage: Phy (physical)

Coachman:

Ammo: Caseless shell

Damage: Phy (physical)

Experiment A-7 (Rare):

Ammo: 15x25 CLL Shell

Damage: Phy (physical)

4) Mag weapon

Magshear:

Ammo: .50 MI

Damage: Phy (physical)

Energy weapons in Starfield

Laser weapons in the game rely on laser and particle beams and are one of the best weapon types to use in zero gravity. You will get a variety of energy weapons during your time exploring, ranging from battery-based pistols to Heavy Fuse equipped Particle Rifles.

Here is a list of some of the energy weapons that you will come across in Starfield:

1) Energy harvesting tool

Cutter:

Ammo: Cutter

Damage: Engy (energy)

2) Energy pistols

Ember:

Ammo: 1.5KV LZR

Damage: Engy (energy)

3) Energy Rifles

Brawler's Equinox (Rare):

Ammo: 3KV LZR

Damage: EM (electromagnetic)

Eternity's Gate (Rare):

Ammo: Heavy Fuse

Damage: Phys (physical) and ENGY (Energy)

How to mod weapons in Starfield

As mentioned, you can modify all of your weapons and armaments in the RP. To do so, you will need to gain access to the Weapon and Spacesuit Workbench. However, you cannot equip mods to your weapons right away, as you will first need to gather the required materials via exploration as you will need to craft the mod.

You will also need enough research skills, otherwise some of the higher-tier mods will be locked and inaccessible. So once you attain the skill and have unlocked the mod, you will then need to craft it on the respective workbench.

If you want to get some good mod crafting going in Starfield, make sure to allocate some points to Weapon Engineering and Spacesuit Design.

All Starfield weapon mod categories explained

Weapons come with certain stats, like damage and accuracy that you can modify. Hence, there are particular categories that mods are divided into in that RPG that you will need to have a firm grasp of as you progress toward the endgame.

Here are all the weapon modification categories in Starfield:

1) Receiver

The receiver will allow you to change a weapon’s firing type. You can use it to switch between full auto and other firing modes like single and burst.

2) Internal

The internal mod is mainly used to improve the core abilities of the weapon that you are using. It’s to help you diversify your playstyle by controlling the damage output, rate of fire, accuracy, and range.

3) Optic

Optic will help you switch between scope types in Starfield. From basic iron sightings to red dots, and more.

4) Magazine and Battery

Changing the ammo type will also determine the damage that you do with the weapon. However, it will affect recoil and the pushback that you have in zero gravity.

5) Muzzle

Muzzle mods on weapons will help you improve recoil, while at the same time allowing you to put on suppressors to go for a more stealth-driven approach during encounters.