All weapon categories in Starfield

In Starfield, you can defeat various enemies such as Aliens, Ashtas, Dragons, and other human foes across multiple outposts and planets using weapons that range from simple pocket pistols to devastating heavy weapons. A variety of upgrades and modifications can also be applied to these firearms, unlocking various perquisites and enhancing various statistics.

Usually, they can be found by exploring different locations, completing objectives, looting other ships, and visiting in-game shops.

Starfield was one of the most anticipated titles of 2023, which is set to release on September 6, 2023. However, those who ordered the Premium or Constellation Edition got early access on September 1, 2023. Developed by Bethesda Game Studios and id Software, Starfield has been nominated for "The Game Award for Most Anticipated Game."

This article will cover every weapon category available in-game.

Starfield has a plethora of weapons divided into specific categories

A total of 74 unique weapons are available in Starfield, they are as follows:

Melee Weapons

Barrow Knife

Combat Knife

Osmium Dagger

Rescue Axe

Ripshank

Tanto

UC Naval Cutlass

Va'Runn Painblade

Wakizashi

XM-2311

Ballistic Pistols

Advanced Regulator

Advanced Urban Eagle

Calibrated Eon

Calibrated Kraken

Calibrated Rattler

Eon

Kraken

Magshot

Old Earth Pistol

Rattler

Razorback

Regulator

Sidestar

Urban Eagle

Ballistic Shotguns

Advanced Coachman

Breach

Coachman

Experiment A-7

Old Earth Shotgun

Pacifier

Shotty

Ballistic Rifles

AA-99

AR-99

Advanced Grendel

Beowulf

Calibrated Grendel

Drum Beat

Grendel

Hard Target

Kodama

Lawgiver

Maelstrom

Magpulse

Magshear

Magsniper

Old Earth Assualt Rifle

Old Earth Hunting Rifle

Tombstone

Ballistic Heavy Weapons

Auto-Rivet

Bridger

Magstorm

Microgun

Negotiator

Ballistic Explosives

Frag Grenade

Fragmentation Mine

Impact Grenade

Shrapnel Grenade

Electromagnetic Rifles

Novablast Disruptor

Energy Heavy Weapons

Arc Welder

Cutter

Energy Explosives

Cryo Mine

Inferno Mine

Tesla Pylon

Laser Pistols

Calibrated Solstice

Ember

Solstice

Laser Rifles

Brawler's Equinox

Equinox

Orion

Particle Beam Pistols

Novalight

Va'Runn Starshard

Particle Beam Shotguns

Big Bang

Particle Beam Rifles

Eternity's Gate

Va'Runn Inflictor

That sums up the list of every weapon category available in Starfield. Each firearm is unique and may help, depending on the situation. Certain weapons may become effective in taking down a group of enemies, while others will be able to decimate tanky foes with a few shots.

The space exploration title is currently available to download and play on PC (through Steam) and Xbox Series X|S.