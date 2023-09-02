All weapon categories in Starfield

Esports & Gaming

In Starfield, you can defeat various enemies such as Aliens, Ashtas, Dragons, and other human foes across multiple outposts and planets using weapons that range from simple pocket pistols to devastating heavy weapons. A variety of upgrades and modifications can also be applied to these firearms, unlocking various perquisites and enhancing various statistics.

Usually, they can be found by exploring different locations, completing objectives, looting other ships, and visiting in-game shops.

Starfield was one of the most anticipated titles of 2023, which is set to release on September 6, 2023. However, those who ordered the Premium or Constellation Edition got early access on September 1, 2023. Developed by Bethesda Game Studios and id Software, Starfield has been nominated for "The Game Award for Most Anticipated Game."

This article will cover every weapon category available in-game.

Starfield has a plethora of weapons divided into specific categories

A total of 74 unique weapons are available in Starfield, they are as follows:

Melee Weapons

  • Barrow Knife
  • Combat Knife
  • Osmium Dagger
  • Rescue Axe
  • Ripshank
  • Tanto
  • UC Naval Cutlass
  • Va'Runn Painblade
  • Wakizashi
  • XM-2311

Ballistic Pistols

  • Advanced Regulator
  • Advanced Urban Eagle
  • Calibrated Eon
  • Calibrated Kraken
  • Calibrated Rattler
  • Eon
  • Kraken
  • Magshot
  • Old Earth Pistol
  • Rattler
  • Razorback
  • Regulator
  • Sidestar
  • Urban Eagle

Ballistic Shotguns

  • Advanced Coachman
  • Breach
  • Coachman
  • Experiment A-7
  • Old Earth Shotgun
  • Pacifier
  • Shotty

Ballistic Rifles

  • AA-99
  • AR-99
  • Advanced Grendel
  • Beowulf
  • Calibrated Grendel
  • Drum Beat
  • Grendel
  • Hard Target
  • Kodama
  • Lawgiver
  • Maelstrom
  • Magpulse
  • Magshear
  • Magsniper
  • Old Earth Assualt Rifle
  • Old Earth Hunting Rifle
  • Tombstone

Ballistic Heavy Weapons

  • Auto-Rivet
  • Bridger
  • Magstorm
  • Microgun
  • Negotiator

Ballistic Explosives

  • Frag Grenade
  • Fragmentation Mine
  • Impact Grenade
  • Shrapnel Grenade

Electromagnetic Rifles

  • Novablast Disruptor

Energy Heavy Weapons

  • Arc Welder
  • Cutter

Energy Explosives

  • Cryo Mine
  • Inferno Mine
  • Tesla Pylon

Laser Pistols

  • Calibrated Solstice
  • Ember
  • Solstice

Laser Rifles

  • Brawler's Equinox
  • Equinox
  • Orion

Particle Beam Pistols

  • Novalight
  • Va'Runn Starshard

Particle Beam Shotguns

  • Big Bang

Particle Beam Rifles

  • Eternity's Gate
  • Va'Runn Inflictor

That sums up the list of every weapon category available in Starfield. Each firearm is unique and may help, depending on the situation. Certain weapons may become effective in taking down a group of enemies, while others will be able to decimate tanky foes with a few shots.

The space exploration title is currently available to download and play on PC (through Steam) and Xbox Series X|S.

