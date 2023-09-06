10 best weapons in Starfield

The use of certain weapons in Starfield can be a game-changer. There are different types, like melee, ballistic shotguns, rifles, pistols, and heavy or electromagnetic ones. You can find them by defeating enemies or buying them from stores. Choosing a weapon that fits your needs and playstyle is an important part of the Starfield experience. This article lists 10 of the best weapons in the game.

Keelhauler, Deadeye, and eight more of the best weapons in Starfield

1) Keelhauler

The Keelhauler is one of the best weapons in Starfield. This powerful artifact inflicts high physical damage (83) and has also a high fire rate (140). It incorporates mods like Long Barrel, Recon Laser Sight, Compensator, and Fully Automatic. These upgrades offer more possibilities to improve aim, have a quick reload, and fire at shorter intervals.

To obtain this device, it is necessary to be arrested by the United Colonies. You then have to surrender peacefully to unlock a quest called Deep Cover. When it is finished, you'll receive the Keelhauler as a prize.

2) Deadeye

Deadeye is a beautiful gun (Image via Bethesda)

Similar to the Lawgiver, the Deadeye is one of the weapons in Starfield inspired by European pistols from the 19th century. Although it is not very accurate, this gun offers a medium range (31) and a lot of damage (61).

The ammunition for this device is 7.5 mm equipped mostly with Laser Sight and Penetrator Rounds. The requirement to receive this weapon is that your character joins the Freestar Rangers in Akila City. There is a quest called Job Gone Wrong that must be completed.

3) Coachman

Coachman has a long reload time but great power (Image via Bethesda)

Although the reloading time is long and the recoil is uncomfortable, the Coachman is a very powerful rifle. The stats are a physical damage of 52 points with a fire rate of 47. It is also incredibly effective in close-range encounters.

If the players have enough credits, they can acquire this weapon in the Trade Authorities of cities like Cydia, Neon, or New Atlantis. It also appears for free when defeating Spacers. Its ammunition is not as common as the Grendel’s, but it can be found frequently.

4) Tanto

Although underrated, melee weapons in Starfield are really useful (Image via Bethesda)

Sometimes, we underestimate the importance of melee weapons in Starfield. The Tanto knife is a very light weapon that takes up little space in the inventory since it weighs only 0.4 kg.

Its handling is very simple, and it has a physical damage equivalent to 40, similar to that of some rifles available in the game, such as the Beowulf. To obtain a Tanto knife, you should travel to Rowland Arms, a weapon vendor on the Akila planet.

5) Lawgiver

The lawgiver is one of the weapons in Starfield within the ballistic rifle's group (Image via Bethesda)

The Lawgiver is one of the most special Starfield weapons. Its functionalities include physical damage of 31 points, a fire rate of 10, and a range of 40. These stats make it very useful for long-distance encounters.

However, the mediocre accuracy is something you'll have to put up with. It can become a more powerful weapon using a scope from the mods available. You can buy the Lawgiver in a weapon store or defeat Spacers, a race that lives in certain abandoned areas.

6) Eternity's Gate

Eternity's Gate is among the rarest weapons in Starfield (Image via Bethesda)

This particle beam rifle is capable of incredible feats, such as firing two projectiles simultaneously every four shots. The physical damage is not great (17), but the resistance to laser weapons is high for its class (50).

To obtain this powerful object, you must start the Unhearted quest and choose the side of the Hunter or go solo. Then the Revelation quest will appear in which you must provoke the death of a character called The Emissary. If this character loses, you can keep Eternity's Gate, which is his weapon.

7) Kodama

The Kodama has a high Fire Rate (Image via Bethesda)

The Kodama is a good example of a weapon in Starfield with a futuristic twist. This SMG is one of the best at taking down an enemy from a small distance.

Although it doesn't inflict a lot of damage on enemies (16 points of physical damage), it has good accuracy stats (60%) and a high fire rate (170). To find the Kodama in Starfield, it is necessary to visit different stores and loot some places with mysterious chests.

8) Heller's Cutter

Heller's Cutter is a rare heavy cutter weapon (Image via Bethesda)

There are several types of weapons in Starfield, including heavy weapons. One of the most relevant is the Heller's Cutter, with a resistance to laser attacks of level four and a high fire rate (76). This artifact has several functions, such as mining, destroying Emergency Cuttable Walls, and destroying enemies. In addition, it is effective at killing robots.

To get it, you must reach the Back to Vectera mission. Once you advance in it, you have to go to the Argos Extractors Mining Post, where you will talk to Lin. Then, go to the communications building, and you'll find this weapon outside.

9) N67

This weapon can be bought in UC Distribution, New Atlantis (Image via Bethesda)

Another heavy weapon on the list is the N67 Smartgun, which can be bought in the city of New Atlantis.

The N67 is in the top 10 because is one of the few heavy weapons that can be obtained early in the game, despite its extraordinary fire rate of 350. If you also equip it with the armor-piercing and shatter weapon mod, you'll be able to deal some serious damage.

10) Grendel

The Grendel is among the simplest weapons in Starfield (Image via Bethesda)

Grendel is one of the simplest weapons in Starfield. Its lightness and range of fire make it a balanced and powerful choice. It does not have great physical damage (only three), but the fire rate of 170 allows you to make burst shots.

Among its advantages is that its ammunition is easily available in the game. In addition, it is usually the weapon of choice of Pirates and Spacers, and can also be found in safes, weapon cases, and other common places. You can buy it from places in Cydonia, Akila, and other cities of the main planets of the game.

Although the weapons in this list are the best according to our criteria, you will surely find other options that complement them and create the perfect arsenal adapted to your purposes. A good strategy is to balance your inventory with weapons of different classes to be ready for any situation.