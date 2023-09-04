Starfield vendor guide: Buy & sell items, best prices, and more

Starfield, the newest RPG by Bethesda, breaks away from the established worlds of The Elder Scrolls and Fallout. In fact, one might even say that the game allows players to explore several new worlds as it takes place in a massive galaxy with a variety of planets that you can visit.

During an adventure, being able to buy resources, materials, and items will prove to be indispensable. Additionally, you will need to sell items that you no longer need, which is why vendors are important.

Since Starfield contains a sprawling universe, you might find that there are too many vendors to keep track of. As such, we have created this guide to help you go to the right place when buying or selling supplies.

Best vendors in Starfield

Somce vendors have certain specialties in Starfield, so going to the right one when buying or selling items and supplies in a specific category will help you get the best deals.

Medical supplies

Reliant Medical is the best place for medicine and treatment in Starfield (Image via Bethesda)

For those who need to purchase or unload medical items, Reliant Medical is the place to go. There are several Reliant Medical shops around Starfield, as they are what counts as a chain store in the game.

This means you do not need to look far to locate one. Major areas like New Atlantis and Neon are home to a Reliant Medical vendor.

Weapons, armor, and other combat essentials

Antoni Bianchi can be found at UC Surplus in The Well (Image via Bethesda)

Being well-equipped to deal with the hostile forces out in the galaxies is essential for surviving in Starfield. During the early stages of the game, you will be able to find Antonia Bianchi at The Well, who offers almost all things needed in combat.

Elsewhere, you will also be able to find Centaurian Arsenal for guns and ammunition. Lastly, there is also Frank Renick in the Neon Core, who offers great deals on combat items.

Marcel Duris and the Trade Authority

The Trade Authority can be easily identified due to its signature color (Image via Bethesda)

Aside from legally acquired items, Starfield also gives you the chance to smuggle and sell contraband. This is where the Trade Authority becomes incredibly useful.

The most important vendor that you need to get to know is Marcel Duris, who will purchase any contraband that you have at a high price. He is at The Den that orbits the Chthonia.

General merchandise and resources stores

Amoli Bava buys and sells resources and other things (Image via Bethesda)

While stores that specialize in specific items are great, sometimes you need to go to a one-stop shop that has everything you need. This is where Jemison Mercantile, run by Amoli Bava, comes into the picture.

This store can be found in New Atlantis, and it serves as a sort of general goods store. While Jemison Mercantile won't be able to match the selling price of specialized merchants, it is a good place for buying everything in one go.

Additionally, you can find Jane's Goods, which sells important resources for crafting. You can also sell extra resources that you've mined to her for more credits. Jane's store can be found in Cydonia's Residential District.

Survey data

Vladimir Sall will purchase valuable Survey Data (Image via Bethesda)

Survey data can be sold to almost any vendor in the game, but not everyone will pay the same amount of credits for them. If you want to get the most credits for the survey data you collect on new planets, the best person to visit is Vladimir Sall. He can be located on The Eye orbiting around Jemison.

Starfield will be available on PC and Xbox Series X|S through Game Pass on September 6, so stay tuned for its official release on those platforms.