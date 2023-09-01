Starfield mining guide: Type of resources, how to mine, and more

In Starfield, Bethesda's latest RPG, players can embark on space voyages, engage in corporate spying, and much more. But perhaps one of the most crucial aspects of the game is mining to gain resources. These resources can be found on the ground, yet obtaining them can be challenging, as each one requires a different extraction technique.

This article will provide you with an in-depth guide on mining, its various resources, and other related aspects. Read on to become a Starfield mining expert.

How to mine in Starfield

In Starfield, players will immediately become acquainted with the Cutter and how to extract resources. These resources are diverse and can be utilized for a variety of purposes, such as upgrading equipment, crafting, or constructing outposts on remote planets.

There are two methods to mine resources: Constructing an outpost near the veins or by using the Cutter.

Using the Cutter

The Cutter is a great way to gather resources. (Image via Bethesda)

As you traverse around, scanning your surroundings will help you stumble upon deposits for mining. The Cutter is quite suitable for minor deposits. Point the Cutter at a resource and use the laser to slowly wear it away, making it a valuable tool for mining.

Its unlimited ammunition means you won't run out mid-operation. Once you've chipped away enough, the deposit will break apart and leave fragments for you to collect automatically.

Opting to invest in the Science skill tree's Surveying skill will broaden your scanner's range, providing greater opportunities to locate resources. Numerous resources like water, copper, lead, and more can be obtained through this method. Particularly, keep an eye out for additional Cutters in underground areas on enemy bodies.

Using the outpost machinery

Build an Outpost to mine resource veins. (Image via Bethesda)

An Outpost must be constructed in Starfield to mine resource veins. The ground is marked with vibrant patches that can be detected with a scanner. These patches' contents depict resource veins.

Thus, build an Outpost to begin mining, pick the extractor you need, and locate it over the vein. Ensure it is also connected to a power source before proceeding. As a final step, it is wise to construct a container for extracted resources to gather in.

Different types of resources in Starfield

Exploring and gathering resources in Starfield is crucial, as they are essential to succeeding in the game. Whether you're building a base, creating medicines, crafting weapons, or modifying them, resources are a must-have. To locate the best spots, make use of your scanner and map out the ideal target.

Scattered throughout the journey, these are the resources you'll come across in the game:

How to find resources in Starfield

Out there in Starfield, there's a mix of rich and poor planets based on resources. To survey the world properly, you need to use the scanner tool. However, getting your hands on all the resources out there would require some considerable traveling.

Finding resources in the game can be done through multiple methods, including:

To find valuable resources on a planet, your scanner must be used to scour the surface. Once located, either gather with an Outpost or use the Cutter. Planet-wide creature hunts are necessary to gather various resources. Scan, track, and harvest each creature to determine what craft materials are available. Exploring the galaxy is a great way to find resources from outposts and abandoned sites. However, they may have been claimed by Pirates or Spacers, so be sure to keep your wits about you. Upon arriving at those places, be on the lookout for desks, containers, and locked boxes that could contain valuable resources.

Whenever you hover over resources during collection, a useful feature in Starfield is that you can discern if they're valuable for crafting or strictly for selling. This function makes resource gathering more efficient and productive.

This wraps up our complete Starfield mining guide, covering all its different features and aspects.