Starfield PC minimum and recommended system requirements

Starfield is one of the most-anticipated titles in recent times. This space-faring odyssey is the first new IP from Bethesda in decades. The developers are surely aiming for it to be a generation-defining title on Xbox. That said, this title will also be available on the PC. Given the sheer size of its in-game world, many wonder what its minimum and recommended system requirements are for computers.

Details regarding this can be found below.

What are the official PC system requirements for Starfield? Minimum and recommended

Starfield will officially release on Xbox Series X|S and Windows PC on September 6. 2023. Its early access phase — only for those who bought this game's Premium or Constellation Edition — begins on August 31 or September 1, depending on where the player is.

The official minimum system requirements for the game are as follows:

OS: Windows 10 version 21H1 (10.0.19043)

Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 2600X, Intel Core i7-6800K

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: AMD Radeon RX 5700, NVIDIA GeForce 1070 Ti

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 125 GB available space

Additional Notes: SSD Required

The official recommended system requirements for the game are as follows:

OS: Windows 10/11 with updates

Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 3600X, Intel i5-10600K

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080

DirectX: Version 12

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Storage: 125 GB available space

Additional Notes: SSD Required

For those interested, the Premium Edition of the game offers the following perks:

Base Game

Shattered Space Story Expansion (upon release)

Up to 5 days early access

Constellation Skin Pack: Equinox Laser Rifle, Spacesuit, Helmet and Boost Pack

Access to Starfield Digital Artbook & Original Soundtrack

The developers described the upcoming game, saying:

"[The] next generation role-playing game set amongst the stars, create any character you want and explore with unparalleled freedom as you embark on an epic journey to answer humanity’s greatest mystery."

For those wondering whether they should buy the game, fret not. If its hype, gameplay trailers, Imagine Dragons collab, and more haven't swayed your mind, stay tuned for our Starfield coverage, where we talk about our impressions and opinions.

Moreover, we will soon provide the best settings to play this title on with regard to a variety of popular and current graphics cards.