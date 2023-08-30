Starfield x Imagine Dragons collab: Children of the Sky song is now available

With Starfield fans eagerly waiting for the early access to the title to begin, they were recently met with a surprise Imagine Dragons collaboration. Titled Children of the Sky, the song is "inspired" by the upcoming space odyssey and uses clips, stills, and paratexts of the game. As can be expected, the song was warmly received by the community.

This is not the first tryst of Imagine Dragons with video games. The popular band's songs like Warriors and Enemy have been featured in League of Legends tournaments and animated series. Their work has also been used in games like FIFA, MLB, and NBA 2K.

Imagine Dragon's Starfield song Children of the Sky is now available

Expand Tweet

With the hype and anticipation surrounding the upcoming title at an all-time high, Bethesda Game Studios revealed a unique collaboration with Imagine Dragons for their forthcoming game. In an X (previously Twitter) post, the band stated

"We’ve been playing @BethesdaStudios games for most of our lives, so we’re honored to have collaborated on this song."

On their X channel, Bethesda added:

"We're honored that @ImagineDragons took inspiration from @StarfieldGame for their new single, Children of the Sky."

Expand Tweet

The song's title, "Children of the Sky," aptly resonates with the experience players will have in Bethesda's upcoming title. The action RPG will be an open-world exploration of space with many planets, space stations, and more to explore.

The entire lyrics for the Starfield song are as follows (courtesy of Imagine Dragons YouTube):

Some days when I'm dreamin'

I think of how far I have come

All my life's led to this

And now I see what I've become

I always had doubted that I could ever be someone

That mattered, that shattered all these glass ceilings up above

All that I want is to see all the things that I could be

Destiny's calling me

We're children of the sky

Flying up so high

Let me be that one

To find the brightest sun

We're children of the sky

Guided by the light

Let me reach new heights

To stars amongst the night

We're children of the sky

I can not give up hope though there are storms within my seas

Won't turn back, when I lack, sometimes it's hard just to believe

I've wanted to save us from ourselves

Just wanted to raise up, to save us from ourselves

All that I want is to see all the things that we could be

Destiny's calling me

We're children of the sky

Flying up so high

Let me be that one

To find the brightest sun

We're children of the sky

Guided by the light

Let me reach new heights

Stars amongst the night

When we look back, what will we see?

We were a part of everything

Up in the heavens, down in the seas

We were a part of everything

When we look back, what will we see?

We were a part of everything

Up in the heavens, down in the seas

We were part of everything

We're children of the sky (children of the sky)

Flying up so high (stars amongst the night)

Children of the sky (children of the sky)

Take me to new heights

After years of waiting, Starfield is finally releasing on September 6, 2023. It will be available on Windows PC, Xbox Series S, and Series X. Those who purchased the Premium or Constellation Edition will get early access to it on August 31.

With the review embargo surrounding the title lifting on August 31, keep an eye out on our Starfield coverage to learn what we think about the gameplay mechanics, premise, gameworld, and more.

Starfield is poised to be a generation-defining work of art for Xbox. It remains to be seen if Bethesda can deliver on its promises and meet player expectations.