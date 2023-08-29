Starfield becomes Steam top seller, dethroning Baldur's Gate 3 and Armored Core 6 days before official launch

Starfield is topping the Steam sale charts just days before its official release. The RPG has been one of the most anticipated titles of 2023, and Bethesda was able to create an incredible amount of hype around it over the last couple of months. It is also Bethesda’s most ambitious project yet, so it is not all that surprising why social media is filled with controversies and speculations around the game.

With the game being called out by some reviewers for having small planet boundaries to the entire narrative getting leaked online, there is a lot going on around it on both Twitter threads and Reddit forums.

However, even through all the controversies, it seems that Starfield is seeing a significant amount of success, at least in terms of sales. The game is currently topping the Steam sales charts and has dethroned both Armored Core 6 and Baldur’s Gate 3, both of which have been the biggest releases in August.

Starfield might turn out to be Bethesda’s most successful game yet

Starfield will be officially released on September 5, 2023. However, those with the Deluxe or Collectors edition of the game will be able to enjoy it ahead of others during early access. Early access for the game goes live on September 1, 2023, hence, many of the community members will be able to try out the game in just a few days.

While there has been a fair bit of criticism thrown in Bethesda’s way regarding the procedurally generated planets in Starfield, the majority of the community does not seem to have a problem with it.

Many have even come out in support of the developers, stating that Bethesda did not lie about their game and what players should expect when it comes to exploring these procedurally generated planets.

All in all, it will be quite interesting to see how well the game plays out once it officially drops next month. Early reviews are also something that the community will be looking out for, even though there is a looming fear of disgruntled PlayStation users looking to review bomb the game as soon as it releases.