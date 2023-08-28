“Starfield haters” are reportedly posting leaks and using fake timers to show smaller planet boundaries

Starfield has become a big playground for the ongoing console wars, with the Xbox community calling out disgruntled PlayStation owners for being salty about not getting to play the game. A new speculation has now surfaced which points out that those who hate Starfield (i.e. PlayStation owners) are intentionally leaking the game on social media while at the same time using fake timers to show planet boundaries.

While Bethesda has opened up on how their procedurally generated planets will work in the game and the exploration boundaries that they will have, it will take way more than 10 minutes to reach these boundaries after landing.

Many on social media seem to be calling out Starfield for the limited amount of exploration space that it allegedly provides per planet. Initial reports stated that most planets will let you run for 10 minutes before reaching the boundaries, but that now seems to be made with fake timers as many are suggesting it will be somewhere around 30-45 minutes at the very least.

Social media is allegedly filled with Starfield leaks and videos with fake timers

The game's official release is right around the corner with the RPG’s Early Access going live on September 1, 2023, and the title itself dropping on September 5, 2023. Ahead of its release, there has been a fair bit of controversy around the game, making it a battlefield for the ever-growing console wars.

Earlier, the entire narrative of Starfield had leaked online, with many community members scrambling to warn players to stay away from the subreddits and some Twitter accounts if they want to venture into the game spoiler-free.

Now, the next batch of controversy is around its procedurally generated planets and how many have been calling it out for only having a 10-minute planet boundary. However, recent reports suggest that exploration per planet is longer and players will be able to spend a longer period gathering resources on any given planet.

Community speculations aside, players who have been excited about Starfield should wait it out for reviews, before making a decision on the game.

The RPG is one of Bethesda’s most ambitious projects yet and it was able to generate an incredible amount of hype over the years. Hence, it will be quite interesting to see just how well the title plays out once it is officially released.