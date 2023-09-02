Like any good open-world RPG, Starfield features an expansive lore—complete with intriguing characters. Players will encounter a diverse character cast during their playthroughs and will be presented with the option of joining a group of their choice later in the campaign. Each group possesses its own ideology, providing the player with a series of unique quests and outcomes.

A small summary of each faction within the game can be found in the rest of this article.

Note: Spoilers for Starfield will follow. Reader discretion is advised.

Constellation in Starfield explained

The Constellation and its members (Image via Bethesda)

Constellation is the first group players will encounter in Starfield. This rather small band of explorers is dedicated to solving the mysteries of the universe. Its main focus is on the Artifacts, a set of mysterious objects that result in strange hallucinations from certain individuals, such as the protagonist.

The Constellation is led by the enigmatic Sarah Morgan. Other notable members include Matteo the scholar, Neol the scientist, and space cowboy Sam Coe.

United Colonies in Starfield explained

The United Colonies is the largest organization in the game (Image via Bethesda)

The United Colonies is the biggest military and political force in Starfield. It was formed shortly after the Earth's magnetosphere was destroyed, rendering the planet unfit for life. The UC members consider themselves the "true" children of Earth and value law and order above everything else. This massive organization is the direct adversary of the Freestar Collective.

Freestar Collective in Starfield explained

The Freestar Collective's town (Image via Bethesda)

The Freestar Collective are the bitter enemies of the United Colonies and are considered the second largest group in-game. Based in Akila City, the members place a heavy emphasis on personal freedom and liberty, which is in sharp contrast to the UC.

The Freestar Collective carries with it a wild west aesthetic, with its various Rangers protecting the citizens and upholding order.

Crimson Fleet in Starfield explained

The Crimson Fleet is a dangerous organization (Image via Bethesda)

The Crimson Fleet consists primarily of Space Pirates, united by the grand ambition of claiming the entire Universe for themselves. Originating from the Kyrx System, this infamous group doesn't welcome outsiders easily.

When players do get a chance to join this rather evil organization, they can choose to follow the path of true chaos or act as a double agent for another organization, such as the UC.

Ryujin Industries in Starfield explained

The megacorporation, Ryujin Industries (Image via Bethesda)

Ryujin Industries represents the cyberpunk-dystopian future. Originating from Neon, Ryujin Industries is an enterprise seeking to expand its dominion.

Its stronghold Neon City is infamous throughout the galaxy as a "Pleasure City," owing to its lucrative (and sometimes illegal) services on offer. Developer Bethesda has detailed Ryujin Industries as being a rather strong start for any character.

Xenofresh Corporation in Starfield explained

The Aurora narcotic manufacturing process (Image via Bethesda)

The Xenofresh Corporation is a nemesis of Ryujin Industries, with its base of operation within Neon City itself. It holds a sizable presence in the city and is involved with prior criminal activities, such as the creation of the drug known as Aurora.

Players will start their role in a drug lab for this group, quickly climbing up the ranks with the progression of its quests. Expect morally grey choices and missions.

Miscellaneous other organizations

The cult of the Great Serpent (Image via Bethesda)

Players will also be able to join alternative, smaller organizations in addition to the ones above. They include,

Enlightened : One of the several religious groups in the game. Not much is known about them at this point.

: One of the several religious groups in the game. Not much is known about them at this point. House Va’Ruun : The alternative group to the Enlightened, consisting of fanatical worshippers.

: The alternative group to the Enlightened, consisting of fanatical worshippers. Sanctum Universum : Yet another religious group that follows the Church of the Universal.

: Yet another religious group that follows the Church of the Universal. Ecliptic Mercenaries : A mysterious group of elite mercenaries who travel the galaxy in search of their targets.

: A mysterious group of elite mercenaries who travel the galaxy in search of their targets. Great Serpent Worshippers : Another religious organization that worships the Great Serpent.

: Another religious organization that worships the Great Serpent. Spacers: A more small-scale version of the Crimson Fleet.

For more news and guides, keep an eye out on Sportskeeda.