Starfield: Complete Religion guide

Starfield’s incredibly detailed character creation will allow you to pick a religion. While this choice will not have much of an impact on gameplay and narrative, it will, however, offer some amazing bonuses that you should not sleep on. However, picking the best religion in the game is easier said than done.

There are three religions that you will get to choose when creating your character, and each of them has its pros. These pros can be useful while exploring space, and each will help cater to a specific playstyle. Hence, many in the community are in a fix as to which religion they should go for when booting the game.

Today’s Starfield guide will go over everything you need to know about the Religions in Bethesda’s latest RPG.

Every Religion in Starfield

As mentioned, there are three religions that you will be able to choose between in Starfield's character creation. These are:

Raised Enlightened

Raised Universal

Serpent’s Embrace

Once you have locked into one, there is no way you will be able to shift to another religion during the narrative, so it's important to carefully pick the one that will help your playstyle the most.

Here is more insight into each religion and the buffs they offer.

Raised Enlightened Religion in Starfield

The Raised Enlightened Religion will offer a lot of chests containing bonus items and special dialogue options with characters who follow the same faith. This will include Priests as well as cremates.

To get the chests that the religion offers, you will need to make your way to the church in New Atlantis. Search for it at Jemison.

The items it offers are as follows:

Charity in a Godless Universe: Part I (Book)

Charity in a Godless Universe: Part II (Book)

Charity in a Godless Universe: Part III (Book)

Charity in a Godless Universe: Part IV (Book)

Drink Pack: Water

Five Med Packs

Two Penicillins

Settler Poncho outfit

Raised Universal Religion in Starfield

The Raised Universal Religion will let you get your hands on some chests with items and open up new dialogue options with Universal priests and crewmates that follow the faith.

Go to the Constellation’s headquarters in New Atlantis to get the chests.

The items the religion provides are:

Sanctum Universum, Vol 1 (Book)

Sanctum Universum, Vol 2 (Book)

Sanctum Universum, Vol 3 (Book)

Boom Pop! Orange

Five Med Packs

Two Addichrones

Festive Neocity Poncho outfit

Serpent’s Embrace Religion in Starfield

The Serpent’s Embrace Religion religion is a unique one out of the lot. It’s a cult that worships the Great Serpent. It will not provide you with chests full of items. It will, however, let you have two bonuses:

Increased Health (+25)

Increased Oxygen (+25)

However, to make the most of the buffs, you will need to meet a condition, which is to gravity jump every four hours. If you do not do it, the bonuses will have the opposite result.

Which Religion should you be choosing in Starfield?

The religion you pick for your character will depend a lot on your preferences. However, it seems that the Serpent’s Embrace is more popular among community members because it provides a significant bonus to combat and exploration.

However, if you want books and other useful items, you can go for either Raised Enlightened or Raised Universal. All religions are viable in Starfield.

How to leave your religion in Starfield?

While you may not be able to switch to a new religion, you can leave it. To be able to do this, you will need to make your way to the head of churches for the respective religion and open up a dialogue.

There, choose the “I’m not sure I want to be a part of (Enlightened, Universal, Serpent’s Embrace) anymore” option, and you will have successfully left it.

The Raised Enlightened and the Raised Universal ensure they have obtained their specific rewards before choosing to leave their faction.