Starfield space suit guide: Oxygen level, helmet, suit, gravity, and more

Starfield is around the corner for consoles and PC, meaning players can engage with Bethesda's latest space-faring adventure soon. Exploration is a big part of this journey, and since there will be many uncharted planets and other locales across outer space to discover, the first priority is a space suit. This piece of equipment is fundamental to everything in the game.

Here are all the basics players need to know concerning the space suit, from how oxygen levels operate to its susceptibility to gravity.

Starfield helmet and suit explained, how to equip and more

Armor in the game consists of the helmet and space suit primarily, with jetpacks and other apparel being secondary. Both the latter pieces of gear will go a long way in allowing players to ward off the dangers of outer space, from radiation to lack of oxygen. Here are all the core stats for the helmet, suits, and packs:

PHYS: Determines resistance to ballistic weapons

ENGY: Determines resistance to energy weapons

EM: Determines resistance to electromagnetic weapons

Thermal: Determines how effectively heat is resisted

Corrosive: Determines how effectively corrosion is resisted

Airborne: Determines how effectively contaminants are resisted

Radiation: Determines how effectively radiation is resisted

Mass: Weight of the gear

Equipping gear is as easy as opening the inventory, selecting the desired equipment (like a helmet), and picking from the desired choice. This will enable the selected gear, and its effects will be felt during gameplay. Furthermore, players can also toggle off their spacesuit. This gear can often look clumsy and out of place in certain environments.

So players have the option to disable the cosmetic look of the space gear. In the equipment screen, an option at the bottom determines whether or not to "Show Spacesuit In Settlements" and can be toggled using the T key on the keyboard or the RB button on the Xbox controller. But there is more to this spacesuit.

Starfield oxygen level explained: What are the O2 and CO2 meters?

First leaked in early development build screenshots of Starfield, maintaining a steady supply of oxygen is key for mankind to survive in outer space. As an explorer of the Constellation organization, players will be tasked with visiting various places without air, including the vacuum of space itself. Thankfully, the spacesuit allows a straightforward supply of oxygen.

However, it is a bit more complex than that in Starfield. Players will notice O2 (Oxygen) and CO2 (Carbon dioxide) meters on the HUD to the bottom left of the screen. This is fundamentally a twist on the stamina system seen in various games. Performing actions such as sprinting or being enervated will consume O2, represented by a white bar. It will slowly fill back up but when players take a breather after fully depleting it.

But continue further exertion, and the meter will start to fill up with a red gauge, which is CO2. If it fills up, players will start taking health damage. So it is important to keep an eye on this mechanic to avoid trouble. Starfield players can invest in skills that grant more efficient O2 consumption, like Fitness. Do note that spacesuits are necessary to explore planets without oxygen. Otherwise, players will incur continuous damage.

Starfield gravity explained: How to see a planet's gravity?

Given Starfield is a game primarily taking place in outer space, expect to encounter various levels of gravity. From zero G to immense pressure, each pocket of a star system varies. Players will use their jetpacks to both reach out-of-bounds spaces and navigate around zero G scenarios. Checking a planet's gravity is easy, too.

The game features a travel menu that allows players to glance at the planets in a star system, listing details like survey percentages, temperature, resources, and more. This also includes Gravity. So players will have an idea of what to expect before they land on a celestial body in their spaceship, be it a moon or a planet.

Starfield officially launches on September 6, 2023, for PC and Xbox Series X|S platforms. The early-access period is live right now.