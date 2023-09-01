Starfield's polished launch reportedly made content creators "pissed"

Bethesda's 2023 mega release Starfield has finally become playable for those with early access. Streamers and content creators have been playing and releasing reivews of the game as thousands tune in to watch whether the developer's head Todd Howard has redeemed himself since Fallout 76. While the verdict seems to be positive from most players, it does not seem to be as unanimous as some might think.

Bethesda has been praised by many outlets for releasing the game in a more or less polished state. Meanwhile, a post on X from content creator Karim Jovian claims that some YouTubers are "pissed" about Starfield coming out without many bugs as it hinders them from making content. Although being insider gossip, it is true that negative attention on games such as Cyberpunk 2077 in the past have allowed many creators to make a lot of content around their flaws.

"They thought this was gonna be a Cyberpunk 2077 situation": Starfield's "polished" launch has apparently pissed off YouTubers who were looking forward to criticize it

Starfield is perhaps one of the most anticiapted games of 2023. Many players and streamers are looking forward to Bethesda's latest sci-fi epic, which that has promised to restore the beloved studio's image after the debacle of Fallout 76 a few years ago.

The hype surrounding the game has been unreal, with YouTubers such as Dr DisRespect saying Starfield could be one of the greatest games of all time after watching the trailer.

That said, the game has also seen its fair share of controversy with the Xbox and PC exclusivity deal becmoming a point of contention for many. While some on social media have been labled as "Starfield-haters," Karim claimed in a recent post that some YouTubers are mad at how polished it is because they cannot make videos about its flaws:

"I am hearing through my connects at the Youtube world that content creators are PISSED #Starfield came out Finished, Polished and bug free because this gives them NO CONTENT."

The post compares its launch to that of Cyberpunk 2077 a couple of years ago, which saw massive backlash against CD Projekt Red. Karim praised Bethesda for working on the in-game bugs before Starfield's early access launch, saying:

"They thought this was gonna be a Cyberpunk 2077 situation. No buddy, Bethesda and Xbox took that delay seriously"

That said, not everyone agreed with the take that the game is completely bug free. One X user countered the argument by pointing out videos from YouTubers such as Luke Stephens, who had talked about some game-breaking bugs for certain end-game quests.

While big AAA games have been known to contain bugs on launch, recent launches such as that of Baldur's Gate 3 have raised the bar quite a lot. That said, only a few weeks ago a rumor about certain PlayStation fans intentionally sabotaging Starfield by reivew-bombing it on release went viral, a testatament about how divisive the game has become for some people.