Starfield “Stuck on Shader Compilation” error: Possible fixes, reasons, and more

Starfield seems to be stuck on the Shader Compilation screen for some players, and the bug is not allowing them to make their way into the game. This occurs when you start the game, but it is not something that you will encounter all the time. Shader Compilation is the term that is given to process used by OpenGL Shading Language scripts to load into OpenGL and be used as shaders.

Hence, if you are stuck on the Shader Compilation screen, there are a few things you can do to try and resolve the problem. Today’s Starfield guide will go over some of these processes.

Fixing the “Stuck on Shader Compilation” error in Starfield

While there are no permanent fixes to the Shaders Compilation error in Starfield, here are a few things that you can try to temporarily fix the issue in the RPG.

1) Restart the game

Restarting Starfield a couple of times seems to fix the Shaders Compilation issue. It will not be stuck on the page loading, and you will be able to make your way into the main menu. Try exiting and then restarting the game a couple of times to fix the problem on your system.

2) Re-installing the game

While it might seem like a rather drastic step to take, re-installing the game seems to have fixed many of the performance issues that players have been facing. Hence, if repeated restarts are not doing the trick with the Shaders Compilation error, just re-install the game on your platform.

3) Scan and fix files

Those enjoying Starfield on PC will be able to scan and fix all files in the installation directory if corrupt files are the ones causing the problem. You can do it by making your way to the Steam Client library, selecting Stafield, and making your way to Properties.

Here, you will get the option to scan and fix files, and by clicking on it, a process will start, which will go over all the files in the installation directory and fix the ones that are corrupt.

4) Update GPU drivers

Updating your GPU driver can help with the shader issue. You can do this by manually going to the Nvidia or AMD website and downloading the latest version for your card. Alternatively, you can install their desktop app, which will automatically do it for you.

5) Keep Starfield updated

If the Shaders Compilation issue is widespread, then Bethesda is likely to deploy a patch or hotfix to deal with it. Make sure to regularly check for updates and then download the latest version whenever it’s out.