A lucky winner on eBay is auctioning the Starfield-themed AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX. This might be your only chance to buy this special-edition graphics card, which caused quite some noise when it launched a few weeks ago. However, a bummer for everyone was that Team Red wasn't selling them. The graphics card was exclusively available for giveaways that AMD and Bethesda would host on their social platforms.

The best part about the version being sold for an auction on eBay is that it bundles the 7900 XTX GPU and the Ryzen 7 7800X3D CPU in one. AMD also introduced the eight-core 3D V-cache-fueled processor alongside the graphics card as part of the Starfield-inspired product lineup.

The Starfield-edition GPU and CPU are being auctioned

The Starfield-edition GPU has surfaced in some giveaways from AMD and Bethesda over the past couple of weeks. A few winners have already been named. The version being auctioned off comes from one such lucky gamer who was fortunate to win the RX 7900 XTX and the Ryzen 7 7800X3D.

The Starfield-themed RX 7900 XTX is selling for a massive price tag

The bundle is being auctioned off at eBay, and prices rise as the clock ticks. The highest bid is currently $3,500, substantially higher than a vanilla version of the graphics card and the CPU would cost. However, for the ultra-exclusive particular edition version.

Fans drooled over the minimalist white paint job of the Starfield-themed graphics card. The RX 7900 XTX reference card is only available in all-black. Thus, simply the white version made it attention-worthy. Moreover, AMD has packed the reference edition card with a compact design, high-quality heat dissipation techniques, and top-tier performance.

Do note that AMD also took to social media platforms to notify fans about fake giveaways of the Starfield-edition products. According to Bill Murphy, a Team Red exec, multiple individuals and organizations are organizing fraudulent RX 7900 XTX graphics card giveaways. Murphy notified that they were in no way affiliated with AMD or Bethesda. Exercise caution while signing up for any of these promotions.