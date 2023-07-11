AMD Starfield bundle announced: Eligible CPUs and GPUs, how to claim, and more

AMD's new Starfield bundle is now official. Team Red is pairing its CPUs and GPUs with a free copy of the upcoming game. Multiple graphics cards and chips are eligible for this deal if bought from one of the partnering retailers. The deal will continue until September 30, 2023. It is worth noting that the upcoming Xbox Game Studios title will release on September 6.

Starfield is worth $70. Thus, gamers interested in the game can consider it as a $70 discount across every product eligible for the campaign. However, those not interested in the game might be unable to sell it off for the market price because AMD requires the game to be bound to an account only if the required part is installed in the system.

In this article, we will list the eligible CPUs and graphics cards for the Starfield bundle and how to claim the game once you buy one such product.

Which CPUs and GPUs are eligible for the AMD Starfield bundle?

The following CPUs are eligible for a copy of Starfield Premium Edition:

AMD Ryzen 9 7950X3D AMD Ryzen 9 7950X AMD Ryzen 9 7900X3D AMD Ryzen 9 7900X AMD Ryzen 9 7900

The following CPUs are eligible for a Standard edition of the game:

AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D AMD Ryzen 7 7700X AMD Ryzen 7 7700 AMD Ryzen 5 7600X AMD Ryzen 5 7600

The following graphics cards are eligible for the Premium Edition of the game:

AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT AMD Radeon RX 6950 XT AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT AMD Radeon RX 6800 AMD Radeon RX 6750 XT AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT AMD Radeon RX 6700

The following graphics cards are eligible for the Standard edition:

AMD Radeon RX 7600 AMD Radeon RX 6650 XT AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT AMD Radeon RX 6600

How to claim the game after buying the AMD Starfield bundle?

Before ordering any of the components listed above for claiming the Starfield bundle, double-check to verify whether you are buying from a partner retailer. AMD didn't publish the partners list this time, so check with the store you purchased it from. They will have the redemption code if they are eligible for the promotion.

Once you have bought the product and have the redemption code, install the CPU/GPU in your system. The process won't work unless you have an eligible product. Once you are done with this, follow these steps:

Go to the AMD rewards website. If you have an account, log in. If not, sign up for a free account. The website will ask for the redemption code. Input the code that the store owner gave you. Now, download the verification tool and install it. AMD will check whether you have the product installed in your system. Once done, link AMD rewards with Steam, and the game will be added to your library.

The process can be a bit complex. However, this reduces abuse and allows AMD to give every legitimate buyer a copy of the game.

