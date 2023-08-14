AMD has launched special edition Starfield-themed Radeon RX 7900 XTX graphics cards and packaging for the Ryzen 7 7800X3D processors. With a custom shroud inspired by the game's lore, the graphics cards are an attention grabber. Only a few of these GPUs and CPUs will be produced, and they won't be available for purchase.

With a white and red bi-color faceplate, the pecial edition RX 7900 XTX graphics card is the star of the show. The card also features an all-white backplate. The red streak on the heatsink of the card has been repainted into a rainbow. The promotion features the reference edition model of the GPU that usually retails for $999.

On the CPU side, there are no changes apart from some revamped packaging. The AMD logo has been painted white instead of the traditional orange, and the package also features the Starfield logo on the side.

How to win the Starfield-themed Radeon RX 7900 XTX and Ryzen 7 7800X3D

The special edition Radeon RX 7900 XTX graphics card (Image via AMD)

AMD won't be selling the special edition Starfield-themed 7900 XTX and Ryzen 7 7800X3D. The hardware manufacturer is only producing 500 units each of the CPU and GPU, so availability will be very limited. AMD is marketing these products as the "most sought-after collector's items in the cosmos."

According to a press release, the products will only be available via special promotions and giveaways that AMD and Bethesda will host on social media leading up to the game's launch later in the fall.

Prices

The special-edition Starfield Radeon RX 7900 XTX and Ryzen 7 7800X3D won't be able for purchase and will only be given away for free to lucky winners.

Specs

Both the AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D and the RX 7900 XTX are powerful pieces of computer hardware. The 7900 is the current-gen Team Red flagship. It has been built for 4K gaming with no compromises and ranks among the fastest GPUs in the market.

The RDNA 3-based champion features 24 GB GDDR6 memory, USB Type-C, DisplayPort 2.1 video output, and AV1 encode support. The GPU generally retails for $999, which also makes it one of the most expensive cards money can buy. In our review of the 7900 XTX, we found it to be blazing fast in all modern video games.

The Ryzen 7 7800X3D isn't the most powerful CPU from Team Red. The chip is a mid-range eight-core chip from the company that relies on the 3D V-cache technology to deliver extra gaming performance. Under its hood, the chip packs an impressive 104 MB of cache.

AMD is the official hardware partner for the upcoming action RPG from Bethesda. Prior to this collab, the companies also teamed up to launch the AMD Starfield bundle that includes a free copy of the game for those who buy select AMD Radeon GPUs or Ryzen CPUs.