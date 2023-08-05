AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D review: Overclocking a multiplier-locked CPU

The AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D is a game-changer in the world of CPUs. This new processor from AMD is not just a simple upgrade; it's a revolutionary leap forward in terms of performance and technology. The Ryzen 7 7800X3D is designed to deliver top-tier performance for gamers and professionals alike, making it an excellent choice for anyone who demands the best from their PC.

The Ryzen 7 7800X3D is part of AMD's latest generation of processors, which have been making waves in the industry due to their impressive performance and innovative features. This processor, in particular, stands out due to its unique 3D V-cache technology, which significantly boosts its performance capabilities.

Released on April 6, the AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D has made a significant impact on the tech community. This high-performance CPU, built on AMD's Zen 4 architecture, has lived up to its promise of delivering exceptional performance for a wide range of tasks, from gaming to video rendering and scientific simulations.

The Ryzen 7 7800X3D boasts 8 cores, 16 threads, a base clock speed of 4.2 GHz, and a boost clock speed of up to 5.0 GHz. However, the standout feature of this processor is its large cache size of 96MB, made possible by AMD's innovative 3D V-Cache technology.

This technology allows the processor to handle larger data sets and improve performance in tasks that require a large amount of cache memory.

Priced at around $449, the Ryzen 7 7800X3D has proven to be a competitively priced option for those seeking high levels of performance and power efficiency.

Since its release, it has been put to the test by the tech community. The results have been impressive, further solidifying AMD's position in the high-performance computing market.

What is the Zen 4 3D V-Cache technology as featured in the 7800X3D

Processor name AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D Number of cores 8 Number of threads 16 Manufacturing process node TSMC 5nm FinFET Socket AM5 Connectivity PCIe Gen 5 Cache L2: 8 MB, L3: 96 MB Base clock 4.2 GHz Boost clock 5.0 GHz TDP 120W Memory support Up to DDR5-5200 Integrated graphics Dual-core RDNA 2-based Radeon graphics @2200 MHz

The AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D is a testament to AMD's innovative engineering, particularly its Zen 4 3D V-Cache technology. This revolutionary technology is a game-changer in high-performance computing, offering a significant boost in processor performance.

The 3D V-Cache technology is essentially a vertical cache that is stacked atop the processor's cores. This innovative design allows for a significantly larger cache size without expanding the processor's footprint. The result is a reduction in memory latency, a common bottleneck in high-performance computing tasks.

By storing more data closer to the cores, the 3D V-Cache enables the processor to access data at a much faster rate. This rapid data access translates into a substantial performance boost.

The technology is particularly beneficial for tasks that require a large amount of cache memory, such as video rendering and scientific simulations.

The AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D, with its 8 cores, 16 threads, and a base clock speed of 4.2 GHz, is a powerful processor. But it's the 96MB cache, made possible by the 3D V-Cache technology, that sets it apart.

This large cache size allows the processor to handle larger data sets and improve performance in tasks that require a large amount of cache memory.

Overclocking AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D with Precision Boost Overdrive 2 and Expo

To maximize the AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D's performance, you can leverage Precision Boost Overdrive 2 (PBO2) and AMD Extended Profiles (Expo).

PBO2, an upgraded version of the Precision Boost Overdrive, allows manual adjustment of the Precision Boost 2 algorithm parameters. Expo, on the other hand, facilitates universal memory overclocking profiles for AMD platforms supporting DDR5 memory.

To apply these enhancements, access the BIOS and adjust the AI Overclock Tuner to Expo 1 and memory frequency to DDR5 6200 (based on our test bench). Activate Precision Boost Overdrive in the respective submenu, save, and exit the BIOS.

Activating PBO doesn't alter the CPU's operating frequencies, but Expo can boost performance. On benchmarking, we found a 4.71% performance increase in Geekbench 6 multi after activating PBO and Expo. The average CPU effective clock was 4289 MHz at 0.936 volts, with an average CPU package power of 84.8 Watts.

Maximizing AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D performance with PBO2 and Curve Optimizer

You can unlock the full potential of your AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D using Precision Boost Overdrive 2 (PBO2) and its Curve Optimizer tool. Curve Optimizer allows you to adjust the Voltage Frequency Curve (VFT) for each core, enabling higher frequencies and lower temperatures.

For my testing, I used an all-core Curve Optimizer of -35. To apply these settings, enter the BIOS, adjust the AI Overclock Tuner to Expo 1, set the memory frequency to DDR5 6200, and activate Precision Boost Overdrive.

In the Curve, Optimizer submenu, set it to all cores, set all core Curve Optimizer sign to negative, and set all core Curve Optimizer magnitude to 35.

After applying these settings, each core boosts to 5050 MHz, 50 MHz higher than the advertised boost frequency. This results in a significant performance improvement, with a maximum increase of +9.19% in Geekbench 6 multi.

During heavy workloads, the average CPU effective clock was 4538 MHz at 0.915 volts, with an average CPU package power of 85 Watts.

Manually overclocking the Multiplier-Locked Ryzen 7 7800X3D

The AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D doesn't inherently support OC mode, but a manual overclock can be achieved. Disabling Precision Boost will limit the high single-threaded boost frequency, but setting the CPU to its base frequency of 4.2 GHz and using a synchronous e-clock can simulate OC mode.

The processor's voltage architecture, similar to Zen3 Vermeer, uses a mix of internal and external power supplies. The VDDCR voltage rail can be adjusted directly via the SVI3 interface or through the Motherboard BIOS.

The manual tuning process balances overclocking headroom, thermal issues, and CPU lifespan. The thermal solution is the main limitation due to power scaling exponentially with voltage. In this case, an e-clock frequency of 114.3 MHz at a voltage of 1.035 volts results in a CPU frequency of 4.8 GHz.

While manual overclocking reduces single-threaded application performance, it uplifts multi-threaded application performance by up to +8.63% in Geekbench 6 multi. The Ryzen 7 7800X3D processor is sensitive to voltage, with anything over 1.15 volts quickly hitting the TJ Maxx.

Test bench

The spec list of the test bench used is as follows:

CPU: AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D

AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D Motherboard : Asus ROG CROSSHAIR X670E HERO

: Asus ROG CROSSHAIR X670E HERO RAM: Kingston Fury Beast RGB 2x 16 GB DDR5-6000

Kingston Fury Beast RGB 2x 16 GB DDR5-6000 Cooler: DeepCool Assassin IV

DeepCool Assassin IV Graphics card: Zotac RTX 4060 Ti Twin Edge OC

Zotac RTX 4060 Ti Twin Edge OC SSD : Micron NVMe 1 TB PCIe Gen 4

: Micron NVMe 1 TB PCIe Gen 4 PSU: Corsair RM1000e 1000W fully modular

Corsair RM1000e 1000W fully modular Case: Open-air test bench

Open-air test bench Ambient temperature: 22 degrees Celcius

Synthetic benchmarks

In this review, we'll put the AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D through a series of benchmarks to gauge its performance.

We'll start with synthetic workloads designed to push the processor to its limits and provide a clear picture of its raw capabilities. Next, we'll assess productivity benchmarks, simulating common tasks and applications to measure the processor's real-world performance.

We'll also evaluate the Ryzen 7 7800X3D's gaming performance, a critical consideration for many potential buyers. By running the processor through a range of popular games, we can determine how it handles the demands of modern gaming.

Lastly, we'll examine the thermal and power efficiency of the Ryzen 7 7800X3D. It's important to understand how well the processor manages heat and power consumption, as these factors significantly impact performance and longevity.

The AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D's single-core performance in the Cinebench R23 benchmark is somewhat surprising, as it falls behind the Intel Core i5 13600K and the Ryzen 5 7600X, which are considered lower-tier CPUs, coming in at $320 and $230 respectively.

This could be a point of concern for potential buyers, as single-core performance is crucial for tasks that don't effectively leverage multiple cores, such as certain gaming and desktop applications.

However, it's important to remember that while benchmarks like Cinebench R23 provide valuable insights, they don't always perfectly reflect real-world performance across all types of workloads.

The Ryzen 7 7800X3D may still outperform these CPUs in multi-threaded tasks or specific applications due to its architecture, cache, or other factors. Furthermore, factors like power efficiency, thermals, and price-to-performance ratio are also important considerations when evaluating a CPU's overall value proposition.

In the Cinebench R23 multi-core performance benchmark, the AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D demonstrates a solid performance, outpacing several other CPUs in its category.

It surpasses the Core i7-13700H Legion Slim 5i and the Ryzen 5 7600X, indicating superior multi-threaded processing capabilities. This suggests that the Ryzen 7 7800X3D is well-equipped to handle demanding tasks that can effectively utilize multiple cores, such as video editing, 3D rendering, and heavy multitasking.

The Intel Core i5 13600K, despite its lower price point, outperforms the Ryzen 7 7800X3D in the multi-core benchmark. This indicates a strong value proposition from Intel, as it offers superior multi-threaded performance at a more affordable price.

The Ryzen 7 7800X3D may offer advantages in areas such as power efficiency, platform features, or compatibility with certain software or hardware. Ultimately, the best choice depends on the specific needs and budget of the user.

Productivity benchmarks

As we delve deeper into our exploration of the AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D's performance, we shift our focus from synthetic benchmarks to productivity benchmarks.

These benchmarks are designed to emulate real-world tasks and applications, providing a more practical measure of the processor's capabilities. From content creation to data analysis, these tests will give us a clearer picture of how the Ryzen 7 7800X3D performs in everyday scenarios.

Productivity benchmarks are particularly important for professionals and creators who rely on their systems for demanding workloads. Whether you're editing high-resolution video, rendering complex 3D models, or crunching large datasets, the performance of your processor can significantly impact your productivity.

In the following section, we'll examine how the Ryzen 7 7800X3D handles these tasks, providing valuable insights for potential users.

The AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D demonstrates solid performance in productivity benchmarks, but it's worth noting that it doesn't top the list. With a score of 298.23, it sits in the middle of the pack, outperforming the Core i7 13700H Alienware, Core i7 13700H Legion Slim 5i, and Ryzen 5 7600X. This suggests that the 7800X3D can handle demanding workloads effectively, making it a viable option for professionals and creators.

However, it's interesting to note that the Ryzen 7 7800X3D is outperformed by the Core i5 13600K, which scores 318.05. Despite being a lower-tier and more affordable CPU, the 13600K delivers superior productivity performance.

This could be attributed to Intel's efficient architecture and optimization. While the 7800X3D offers robust performance, those seeking the best productivity performance per dollar might find the 13600K a more attractive option.

In these benchmarks, the Ryzen 7 7800X3D again delivers a respectable performance, scoring 15,146, which places it in the middle of the pack. It outperforms the Ryzen 5 7600X, indicating that it can handle more intensive tasks and workloads, making it a suitable choice for users who require a balance of performance and price.

However, the Core i5 13600K, despite being a lower-tier CPU, surpasses the Ryzen 7 7800X3D with a score of 16,126. This demonstrates the impressive efficiency and performance of the 13600K, particularly considering its more affordable price point.

The 13600K's superior performance suggests that it offers excellent value for money, especially for users who prioritize productivity tasks. While the Ryzen 7 7800X3D is a capable processor, the 13600K may be a more cost-effective choice for those seeking high productivity performance.

The 7-Zip benchmark is a test that measures a processor's ability to handle data compression and decompression tasks. It's a valuable metric for users who frequently work with large files and need to compress or decompress them quickly.

In the 7-Zip benchmark, the Ryzen 7 7800X3D scores 122,233, surpassing the Core i5 13600K, which scores 118,272. This indicates that the Ryzen 7 7800X3D is more efficient at handling data compression and decompression tasks, which could translate to faster file transfers and reduced storage usage for large files.

However, the performance gap between the Ryzen 7 7800X3D and the Core i5 13600K is relatively narrow, suggesting that the Core i5 13600K could offer comparable performance at a potentially lower price point. This could make it a more cost-effective choice for users who need to handle large files but are working within a budget.

At the top end of the scale, the Ryzen 9 7950X and 7950X3D dominate with scores exceeding 200,000, demonstrating their superior performance in handling data compression and decompression tasks. However, their high cost may make them less accessible to budget-conscious users.

Gaming benchmarks

We're turning our attention to the AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D's performance in productivity benchmarks, simulating real-world tasks like data handling and complex graphics rendering. These benchmarks provide insights into everyday performance, going beyond mere synthetic tests.

Additionally, we'll explore the integrated GPU (iGPU) performance of the Ryzen 7 7800X3D. By examining both CPU and iGPU capabilities, we aim to present a comprehensive view of this processor's potential in various productivity scenarios.

Analyzing the 0.1% low frame rates in gaming benchmarks provides insights into the stability and smoothness of gameplay, as these figures represent the worst-case scenario that players might experience. A higher 0.1% low frame rate indicates fewer noticeable drops in performance.

In the case of the Ryzen 7 7800X3D, the 0.1% low frame rates across CS: Go, COD MWII, SOTTR, and CP2077 are quite competitive.

In CS: Go, the 7800X3D nearly matches the Ryzen 9 7950X3D and significantly outperforms the Ryzen 5 7600X. In COD MWII and SOTTR, the 7800X3D's performance is consistent, closely following the Ryzen 9 7950X3D. In CP2077, the figures are comparable to the Ryzen 9 7950X3D but lag behind the Core i5 13600K.

The 1% low frame rates provide a snapshot of the Ryzen 7 7800X3D's gaming performance, reflecting its ability to maintain smooth gameplay during the most demanding moments. In this matrix, the Ryzen 7 7800X3D shows competitive performance, outpacing the Core i5 13600K in COD MWII and CP2077 and closely trailing the Ryzen 9 7950X3D in most games.

However, it falls behind the Core i5 13600K in CS: Go and SOTTR. Overall, the Ryzen 7 7800X3D demonstrates strong gaming capabilities, particularly in maintaining stability during intense gaming scenarios.

Analyzing the average frame rates, the Ryzen 7 7800X3D exhibits solid gaming performance but with some inconsistencies. In CS Go and CP2077, it performs competitively, closely trailing the Ryzen 9 7950X3D and outpacing the Ryzen 5 7600X. It even leads in SOTTR, showcasing its potential in certain gaming scenarios.

However, the performance in COD MWII is notably lower, where it falls behind all the other CPUs on the list, including the lower-priced Core i5 13600K. This inconsistency may raise questions about optimization or compatibility with specific game engines.

Overall, the Ryzen 7 7800X3D demonstrates strong average frame rates in most games but may require further investigation to understand the inconsistency in COD MWII. Its performance is generally on par with other CPUs in its range, making it a viable option for gaming, but it doesn't distinctly outshine the competition across all titles.

iGPU performance benchmark

The matrix illustrates the integrated GPU (iGPU) performance of the Ryzen 7 7800X3D in CS:GO, compared to other Ryzen models. Analyzing the data, it's clear that the iGPU performance across the board is not up to the mark for a smooth gaming experience.

The 0.1% low and 1% low frame rates for the Ryzen 7 7800X3D are marginally better than some other models but still fall into a range that would be considered inadequate for enjoyable gameplay. These low frame rates indicate that players would experience significant stuttering and lag during intense moments.

The average FPS for the Ryzen 7 7800X3D is 52, which, while higher than the Ryzen 5 7600X, is still below what most gamers consider a satisfactory level for smooth gameplay. Even the highest average FPS in this comparison, 56 from the Ryzen 9 7950X, is not impressive.

In conclusion, the Ryzen 7 7800X3D's iGPU, like the others in this comparison, falls short of providing a gaming-capable performance in CS:GO. While it may suffice for very casual gaming or older titles, those looking for a more robust gaming experience would likely need to invest in a dedicated GPU.

In the 0.1% low frame rate, which represents the most demanding moments in gameplay, the Ryzen 7 7800X3D performs admirably with 17 frames, outperforming the Ryzen 5 7600X and Ryzen 9 7950X3D but slightly behind the Ryzen 9 7950X.

In the 1% low frame rate, a metric that still represents challenging gaming scenarios, the Ryzen 7 7800X3D continues to perform well with 25 frames.

However, when examining the average FPS, the Ryzen 7 7800X3D's performance is more modest, with an average of 46 FPS. This places it in the middle of the pack, ahead of the Ryzen 9 7950X but behind the Ryzen 5 7600X and Ryzen 9 7950X3D.

The verdict from this data is that the Ryzen 7 7800X3D's iGPU shows potential in handling demanding moments in Fortnite Chapter 4 but falls short in providing a consistently smooth gaming experience.

The average FPS is insufficient for competitive gameplay, and players seeking to play Fortnite at higher settings would likely need to invest in a dedicated GPU. The iGPU in the 7800X3D may be suitable for casual gaming at low settings, but it is not enough for a serious gaming experience in Fortnite Chapter 4.

Thermal efficiency

Range of Values:

The temperature values for the Ryzen 7 7800X3D range from 78.5°C to 82.1°C. This narrow range indicates a consistent thermal behavior during the observation period.

General Trend:

The temperature starts at a peak of 82.1°C and gradually decreases to 78.5°C. The decrease is not linear, and there are small fluctuations throughout, possibly reflecting changes in workload or cooling efficiency.

Stability:

The temperature seems relatively stable, staying within a 3.6°C range. This indicates a system that is maintaining a consistent workload and also reflects the chip's ability to manage its thermal behavior effectively.

The Ryzen 7 7800X3D appears to manage its temperature effectively in the Aida stress test, showing a gradual decrease over time with some fluctuations. The temperatures are within a range that can be considered normal.

However, the numbers are very different while gaming. This is because the CPU is not pushed to its limits while running graphics-heavy games like Cyberpunk 2077.

Power efficiency

The values fluctuate within a range, mostly between 65W and 70W, with occasional spikes reaching up to 71W. The pattern does not show a consistent upward or downward trend but rather oscillates around a central value.

This indicates a system under varying load, where the CPU power consumption is adapting to the demands of different tasks or processes. Overall the power draw numbers show extreme efficiency in terms of power draw.

While gaming, the numbers fall further because of the reduced load on the CPU.

Average effective clock

The AMD Ryzen 7000 series chips have marked a significant milestone by achieving boost clock speeds of over 5GHz. This has been made possible through a combination of advanced manufacturing processes, architectural improvements, and innovative cooling solutions.

Utilizing a cutting-edge 5nm process technology, the Ryzen 7000 series offers higher transistor density, allowing for more computational power within the same physical space. The refined Zen architecture also plays a crucial role, with optimizations that enhance single-threaded performance, making the 5GHz boost achievable.

While gaming, the effective clocks are lower because the chip is not needed to exert its full potential.

Value proposition

The AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D, priced at around $449, presents itself as a value proposition in the high-performance computing market.

With its innovative 3D V-Cache technology, 8 cores, 16 threads, and boost clock speeds of up to 5.0 GHz, it offers a blend of performance and features that cater to both gamers and professionals.

While it faces stiff competition from some lower-priced options, such as the Intel Core i5 13600K, its unique technological advancements and solid multi-threaded performance make it a compelling choice for those seeking a balance between cost and capability.

However, the value-for-money aspect of the Ryzen 7 7800X3D is not without nuances. In certain benchmarks and gaming scenarios, it has been outperformed by more affordable alternatives, raising questions about its overall price-to-performance ratio.

While the processor's unique features, like 3D V-Cache technology and solid multi-threaded performance, make it a compelling choice, the evaluation of its value must be aligned with specific user needs and priorities.

For those seeking cutting-edge technology and robust multi-core capabilities, the Ryzen 7 7800X3D may offer excellent value, but those focused solely on maximizing performance per dollar might find other options more appealing.

Conclusion

The AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D represents a significant advancement in CPU technology, showcasing innovative features like the 3D V-Cache and the ability to boost clock speeds over 5GHz. Its performance in multi-threaded tasks, gaming stability, and thermal efficiency makes it a strong contender in the high-performance computing market.

Product: AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D (sample provided by AMD)

Release date: April 2023

Core and thread count: 8 cores and 16 threads

Socket: AM5

Box contents: Ryzen 7 7800X3D processor, paperwork

Memory support: Up to DDR5-5200