AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT and 7900 XTX get massive performance boosts with latest drivers

The AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT and the 7900 XTX are reportedly delivering up to 67% more performance thanks to a new graphics driver update. This new 23.7.1 Adrenaline GPU driver update is now available for download. Therefore, you can enjoy better FPS without upgrading your graphics card. In some games like Forza Horizon 5, performance at 1080p jumped from around 120 FPS to over 174 FPS.

These new updates are a must-download for all gamers on the latest Radeon RX 7000 series graphics cards. These drivers almost feel like downloading a new graphics card.

Do note that the gains are game-specific. The percentage gains vary from game to game and diminish as you crank the resolution higher.

The RX 7900 XT and 7900 XTX are much faster with the 23.7.1 driver updates

The performance gains with the latest Adrenaline driver updates were tested in detail by YouTuber Ancient Gameplays. Let's go over them and find out how much gamers are gaining by updating their GPU drivers.

Gains at 1080p in Forza Horizon 5 (Image via Ancient Gameplays)

The biggest gains are at 1080p in Forza Horizon 5. The RX 7900 XT and the 7900 XTX have logged massive performance uplifts with the new driver updates. The 7900 XT is about 67.3% faster at FHD, with the 7900 XTX logging a 32% improvement.

Gains at 1440p with the latest driver updates (Image via Ancient Gameplays)

The gains are pretty massive at 1440p as well. The RX 7900 XT is about 46% faster at QHD, and the flagship 7900 XTX delivers 31% more frames. Both cards deliver about 200 frames at QHD, which is more than enough for a very decent experience in the racing title.

Gains at 4K in Forza Horizon 5 (Image via Ancient Gameplays)

The gains at 4K are a bit on the lower side, however. This explains that these new driver updates are mainly serving to remove some CPU bottlenecks, which helps unlock higher framerates at lower resolutions. Talking about numbers, the RX 7900 XT is about 23% faster at this resolution, with the RX 7900 XTX logging a 23% improvement.

Gains in The Last of Us Part 1 with the new drivers (Image via Ancient Gameplays)

The Last of Us Part 1 also runs much better with these new updates applied. Framerates on the 7900 XTX jumped from about 140 FPS on the older drivers to over 170 frames with the 23.7.1 updates applied. The driver updates also benefitted other high-end last-gen cards like the 6950 XT and RX 6800, which are listed in the image above.

Gains in The Last of Us Part 1 at 4K with the new drivers (Image via Ancient Gameplays)

Gains at higher resolutions on graphically demanding titles like The Last of Us are small. However, performance has gone up significantly still. The 7900 XTX is about 14% faster with these updates applied, which should help gamers with high refresh rate panels.