Starfield hits nearly 250,000 concurrent players hours into early access

After years of waiting and decades in development, Starfield is finally out on early access. The initial reception has been largely positive, with many in the community lauding the developers' efforts and commitment. The numbers game is going strong, too, with the title posting a player count of well over 200,000 just mere hours after its release on early access.

Early access is available to players who bought the Premium Edition or the Constellation Edition of the title. These users will get to play the game from August 31/September 1, depending on their region. The official release is set for September 6, 2023, with availability on Windows PC and Xbox Series X|S.

Starfield posts 200,000+ player count after releasing on early access

Ever since its early access launched a few hours ago, Starfield has been posting strong numbers, as can be seen on SteamDB. At the time of writing, it has an all-time concurrent player count peak of 234,502 and a current concurrent player count of 173,652.

The high numbers are a testament to the hype and excitement that has surrounded the title ever since its announcement.

Number of players (Image via SteamDB)

Other relevant details about the game from SteamDB's page are as follows:

Twitch stats

240,424 viewers right now

543,234 24-hour peak

543,234 all-time peak

Store data

396,889 followers

#1 in wishlists

#1 in top sellers

The store data is another marker for how hotly-anticipated Starfield is. The release is the first new IP from Bethesda Game Studios in decades, and it is only normal that RPG fans are expecting a game that lives up to its potential. The title is being touted as the generation-defining work for the current Xbox consoles.

Speaking about early reviews, the game currently holds a score of 88 on Metacritic, signifying a generally favorable reception. A fuller picture will finally be available when it is made available to the masses in less than a week's time.

Meanwhile, keep an eye on our Starfield coverage to keep abreast of everything that one needs to know before fully diving into the game. We will also soon publish our review, which might be of help to those who are still wondering if they should purchase the title or not.