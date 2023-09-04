10 best Starfield planets you need to visit first

Starfield's planets are used for exploration and resource extraction, as well as contributing elements to the game's story. Some are fully inhabited, while others have only research bases. In addition, the ability to play in an open world allows players to leave missions aside and explore the galaxies on offer. Since Bethesda's title is massive, it's natural that players may be confused about which planets they should travel to first. As such, this list will provide them with 10 of the best options they can try out.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's views.

Mars, Kreet, and 8 other Starfield planets to visit

1) Mars

Cydonia is the most important city on Mars (Image via Bethesda)

Mars is a fundamental planet in the game. According to Starfield's lore, it is now one of the places where humanity is concentrated. It has several fundamental cities in the plot, such as Cydia, and some important events take place there.

Visiting this planet is good for gathering resources like Chlorine, Chlorosilanes or Water. Also, there is a particular mineral called The Heart of Mars that is worth 20,000 credits.

2) Earth

Earth is one of the planets the players can visit (Image via Bethesda)

Earth is one of Starfield's planets that arouse the players' curiosity. Our planet, according to the Starfield canon, became uninhabitable after the collapse of its magnetosphere in the year 2203. There are some landmarks that can be explored, like the remains of London and the Pyramids of Giza.

Visiting this place can be really exciting to curious players who want to know more about the game's lore. There are also resources like water and iron that can be gathered.

3) Kreet

Kreet is one of the first Starfield planets to visit (Image via Bethesda)

Kreet is one of the first Starfield planets players can visit. There, your character will receive basic tools for the game mechanics, such as the scanner, which is useful for collecting survey data.

We recommend going to Kreet because there are plenty of natural resources to gather, like argon and silver. Also is a good place to improve your science skill tree by scanning animals and plants.

4) Jemison

Jemison is fundamental for Constellation faction (Image via Bethesda)

Jemison is a planet in the habitable part of the Alpha Centauri system. It is one of the most important Starfield planets for the Constellation faction and is the capital of the United Colonies. Jemison is a prosperous with a diverse flora and fauna. Among its most important sites are New Atlantis City and the Constellation space station, LO-868.

This planet has commercial areas where the player can trade some items. Also, it is fundamental in missions like Light in the Darkness.

5) Akila

Akila is a dangerous planet because of the aggresive creatures called Ashta (Image via Bethesda)

The planet Akila is located in the Cheyenne system. Its main point is Akila City, which is also the capital city of another faction in the game: the Freestar Collective. It has extensive natural resources and is a hub of space trade. Akila is inhabited by predators called Ashta that attack humans.

Akila City is perhaps one of the most interesting cities to visit in the game and it offers some upgrades to the player, like increasing the carry capacity and the weapon damage.

6) Gagarin

Gagarin has lead among its resources (Image via Bethesda)

Gagarin is one of the Starfield planets in the Alpha Centauri system. Its name commemorates the Russian astronaut Yuri Gagarin, the first astronaut in history. Due to its proximity to Jemison, it is likely that the United Colonies have some facilities there.

According to known data, the planet has wildlife. Scanning the animals present on its surface may improve the protagonist's Science skill tree. Besides there are various natural resources for research and gathering like water and chlorine.

7) Volii Alpha

Neon is the main city in Volii Alpha

One of the Starfield planets you should try to visit is Volii Alpha. This is the only confirmed location in the Volii system. Among its cities, we find Neon, built on an old fishing platform in the middle of the sea. Another of the game's factions, Ryujin Industries, has its headquarters on Volii Alpha.

On it, you can get one artifact from a man called Musgrove. This is essential for accomplishing the quest All Money Can Buy and be rewarded with 400 experience points.

8) Niira

Niira is a planet within the Narion System (Image via Bethesda)

Within the Narion system is one of the Starfield planets used for exploration and resource gathering. Niira hosts two locations that serve players well for looting and finding hidden objects: the abandoned Muybridge Pharmaceuticals Lab and the Gravity Farm.

This planet is recommended for those who want to increase their resource pool. It has plenty of benzene, argon, and fluorine liquids. Also, the two abandoned locations might have some hackable items, but it is still unclear.

9) Porrima III

The Red Mile is a place in Porrima III destined for illegal spaceship races (Image via Bethesda)

Porrima III is one of the Starfield planets in the Porrima system. As per what is known, it hosts a point of interest known as the Red Mile. The place is used for illegal spaceship races and is central to the Deep Cover mission to infiltrate the protagonist into the Crimson Fleet.

The player should visit this planet not only because of the spaceship races, but the minerals they can gather. Among them, there are water, helium, chlorine, and lithium.

10) Vectera

Vectera is a rocky planet with a frozen surface that we can visit as part of the Back to Vectera mission. There is a mining outpost present, operated by a company called Argos Extractors.

For players, visiting this planet is mandatory as part of the quest Back to Vectera. There, optionally they can get three power cells by fixing some computers. It also has natural resources like benzene, aluminum, and water.