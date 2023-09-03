Earth in Starfield is a desert, stripped of any trace of its characteristic blue color or the green of its forests. There are no cities or animals. Any trace of life is gone, and humanity is spread out in different parts of the galaxy. The plot of the video game is pessimistic about the destiny of the planet. It involves death, destruction, and the hasty exodus of millions of people from a dying place.

If you want to know all the details and don't mind spoilers, we'll tell you exactly what happened to Earth in Starfield.

A look at what happened to Earth in Starfield

As we begin to learn more about Starfield's map, we realize that in our solar system, the center of all activity is on Mars. Although humanity has dreamed of expanding to the red planet for years, it is surprising at first glance that Earth is not an outpost or the location of the high command of any faction in the game.

On the contrary, when we arrive on Earth and watch the planetary stats, we realize that it is a desert. It is no longer habitable, and only a few landmarks of the great human civilization remain to be explored, such as the Egyptian pyramids or the remains of London.

According to the plot, the disaster began when NASA found a mysterious artifact on Mars with the power to alter gravity. Using its power, humans figured out how to make space jumps, speeding up travel through the universe. The problem was that every time they used it, it affected the Earth's atmosphere.

In 2150, scientists discovered that the magnetosphere would collapse within 50 years. The destructive power of the jumps was then incorporated into a 49-year evacuation plan for humanity. This idea was the root cause of so many human colonies throughout the universe, although not all of the Earth's inhabitants had the privilege of escaping.

By 2203, the planet had become completely uninhabitable. By 2230, it was abandoned.

Is it possible to travel to Earth in Starfield?

It is indeed possible to travel to the Earth, although it is not a main quest in Starfield. Besides, the planet does not offer many things to do.

To travel to the Earth, you must advance to the mission The Old Neighborhood, which will take you to the Sol System and get you closer to the planet. Since it has nothing but minerals, it is recommended to use the trip to scan the remaining resources. You will find mercury, water, lead, chlorine, and a few other minerals.

As you can see, the passage to Earth in Starfield is routine and does not provide much in the way of skill development or plot advancement.