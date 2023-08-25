Starfield main story set to take over 50 hours to beat

It is no surprise that Starfield is aiming to be one of the biggest RPGs of not just 2023 but perhaps even this decade. New details confirm its story is expected to take at least 50 hours to see through. This information comes from Bethesda's head of publishing Pete Hines, who has spent over 50 hours on the main questline.

Expand Tweet

This confirmation from an official source has players excited about this brand-new space-faring adventure. Here are the full details.

Players can expect to spend dozens of hours just indulging in the main story in Starfield

Expand Tweet

While 50 hours is not an estimation of the full campaign's length, it is a solid start. By comparison, Bethesda's last main game — Fallout 4 — took players about 30 hours to finish its main quest. 2011's beloved The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim was even shorter at about 25 hours. So if a Bethesda executive is yet to see Starfield's ending over 50 hours into its narrative, this has to count for something.

Given the scope of this title, it does not sound infeasible. For one, this is Bethesda Game Studios' biggest game yet. It is also the first original IP from the team in 25 years and was in development for a long time. In other words, it represents the culmination of the American developer's past works in one cohesive and fresh package.

Expand Tweet

Games are getting bigger and better as technology advances, and while some have questioned Bethesda's technical prowess, with this game based on their past works, most fans are hopeful. At the very least, expectations are high, given all that gamers know about this game so far.

To see that its story campaign is double in size compared to some of Bethesda's past games is representative of how ambitious it is. There is also a vast open world waiting to be explored in Starfield.

From interstellar travel and spaceship dogfights in the inky blackness of space to exploring uncharted planets and scouting various lifeforms, players will have so much to see and do in Starfield. Throw in optional side missions, challenges, decision-making, various narrative outcomes, and more on top, and this offering is bursting at the seams with content.

As such, it would not be surprising for players to easily take over 100 hours to see everything Starfield has to offer.

The game launches on September 6, 2023, for the PC and Xbox Series X|S.