Starfield best outpost locations, resources, and more

Bethesda has produced an unparalleled base-building game with its latest creation, Starfield. The intricacy of its mechanics is unmatched by any other similar game available. In this expansive universe, players can construct and personalize countless outposts throughout a multitude of uncharted star systems. By doing so, they can extract all sorts of scarce and valuable materials. However, it is the player's responsibility to create and develop their personal outposts.

Players need not fret about finding the necessary information, as Starfield provides a helpful in-game Help menu. If one wishes to establish a Starfield outpost efficiently, it can be done in a jiffy without any hassle.

Best locations to build an outpost in Starfield

Gathering and purchasing materials like iron and aluminum will be necessary in order to construct your Starfield outpost. These materials should be loaded onto your ship for transportation to the outpost site.

Available resources for outpost construction vary from planet to planet. Therefore, it is crucial to select a location for your primary base with a plentiful supply of the necessary resources nearby.

The base building fundamentally requires you to select the ideal planet. When deciding on an outpost location, consider the following factors:

Climate

Atmosphere

Raw material

Magnetosphere

To construct an outpost, resources must be utilized to create structures, machines, and equipment. Therefore, it is necessary to find a planet that possesses the resources you need, as well as water, a livable atmosphere, and a favorable climate.

How to build an outpost in Starfield?

Gather resources and place the beacon to build an outpost (Image via Bethesda)

Activating an outpost beacon is necessary to establish your Starfield outpost. Placement options are nearly endless. However, it is important to consider nearby hazards and the proximity of valuable resources.

Build an outpost with these steps below:

Find a place for your outpost that you find perfect. Aim your Scanner at the desired location to place the Outpost Beacon. To make it appear, hit "R" on the keyboard or "X" on the controller. Confirm the location. For construction, a variety of buildings and machines can be selected from a newly opened menu.

You could construct an extractor that will suck up subterranean water to kick things off. Afterward, the next step could be setting up a solar array to generate electrical energy for the nearby apparatus.

Numerous outposts can be constructed in Starfield, which can then be joined through Cargo Links.

Resources needed to build an outpost

To have a comfortable time in Starfield, it's necessary to explore and gather resources. These resources are vital for various tasks, such as creating medicine, crafting weapons, modifying them, and building outposts. To uncover prime resource locations, utilize your scanner to map out your ideal target.

Your outpost's establishment begins with a beacon, followed by water, and finally, power, as outlined previously. It's crucial to attract both residents and employees to your outpost, and the resources listed below are the necessary expenses to take into account:

Copper : 3

: 3 Aluminum : 22

: 22 Beryllium : 2

: 2 Nickel : 4

: 4 Iron : 10

: 10 Lead : 4

: 4 Tungsten : 7

: 7 Sealant : 6

: 6 Lubricant: 4

To construct an outpost, aluminum and iron should be your primary focus, but rarer elements can also be sourced from your base. An alternate approach is to purchase materials directly from merchants to fund the development of your outpost, though this option can be pretty pricey.