All stats for Starfield planets, explained

All Starfield planets are worth exploring. With over 100 systems in the game, Bethesda has taken its brand new role-playing game (RPG) to areas that haven't been explored so far. In fact, the number of explorable planets that the title has to offer is one of its main attractions. Each planet is unique and has its own traits and stats.

All Starfield planets have a diverse range of stats that make them stand out from the rest. These stats also determine whether you should build an outpost on these planets.

With this in mind, here's a quick rundown of all the stats for Starfield planets that you need to take into account.

What do the different stats for Starfield planets mean?

Stats for a Starfield planet (Image via Bethesda)

The stats pertaining to all Starfield planets convey information on how habitable the area is, to begin with. There are multiple parameters that affect this aspect. They also determine the experience that you will have and the dangers that you will face while exploring a particular planet.

Here are all the Starfield planetary stats that you will come across over the course of your journey in the game:

Type: This shows the basic composition of the surface of the planet.

This shows the basic composition of the surface of the planet. Gravity: Signifies the amount of gravity that you will face on a planet and is usually denoted as a multipler of Earth's gravity. For example, Earth's gravity is denoted as 1G, so if a planet has 0.25G, then it has 1/4th of the gravity on Earth.

Signifies the amount of gravity that you will face on a planet and is usually denoted as a multipler of Earth's gravity. For example, Earth's gravity is denoted as 1G, so if a planet has 0.25G, then it has 1/4th of the gravity on Earth. Temperature: Signifies the overall temperature rating of a said planet.

Signifies the overall temperature rating of a said planet. Atmosphere: Denotes the nature of the atmosphere of a particular planet.

Denotes the nature of the atmosphere of a particular planet. Magnetosphere: Indicates the presence or absence of a magnetic field, essential in deflecting solar radiation.

Indicates the presence or absence of a magnetic field, essential in deflecting solar radiation. Flora: Indicates the animal life present on the planet.

Indicates the animal life present on the planet. Fauna : Indicates the animal life present on the planet.

: Indicates the animal life present on the planet. Water: Determines the nature of water available on a planet.

Determines the nature of water available on a planet. Resources: This stat indicates the different resources that you will find on a planet. If there's something that will help you craft different items available in abundance on a planet, you should set up an outpost here.

How many Starfield planets are there in the game?

Bethesda has confirmed that Starfield will have around 1000 planets at launch. However, most of them will be left barren.

This is done to allow modders to create their own custom mods for the different planets, thereby allowing you to embark on a different set of adventures that are not included within the game itself by default.