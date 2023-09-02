Starfield all factions explained: Constellation, United Colonies, Freestar Collective, and more

During your adventure in Starfield, you'll come across many factions. Along with the main one, Constellation, this title offers a wealth of optional groups you can join. As you explore the stars and play this game, you can become a member of these factions and complete quests to assist them. However, you can’t join all the groups in this title. This is because some of them include enemies, while certain others serve specific purposes.

1) Starfield’s primary faction: Constellation

The main story quest of Starfield is focused on the Constellation faction. These explorers and adventurers explore the depths of space, and you’re going to be working alongside them, whether you want to or not. The only time you can avoid doing main story quests for them is if you’re in the New Game+ mode.

Quite a few characters in this group can be your companion, and several of them can also be romanced. This is the game's most important faction, so you’re going to see it often.

2) Allegiance factions in Starfield

Allegiance factions are groups that you can join as you explore Starfield. Doing so often involves completing a quest or meeting other requirements. Three factions fall under Allegiance: United Colonies, Freestar Collective, and Ryujin Industries. Joining one of these can lead to higher bounties with rival groups, so keep that in mind.

The people who fled Earth after tragedy struck ultimately formed the United Colonies. This group began on Jemison’s New Atlantis and has spread across the stars.

Not everyone was keen to live under the United Colony rule - one group broke away to form the Freestar Collective. Based in Akila City, these two factions were originally cordial with each other, but that ultimately did not last.

Next is Ryujin Industries. Instead of focusing on governing, this one specializes in finance and business. Located in Neon, you can consider this faction of Starfield to be a mega corp like one might find in Cyberpunk 2077. Ryujin Industries consumes other brands and makes them its own. It is also committed to shady dealings and activities whenever necessary.

All that said, this game has another group, which might or might not be an Allegiance faction. Moreover, it’s not known how to join them yet. The group in question is Xenofresh Corporation, which also exists in Neon. The faction initially built this city and is also responsible for the Aurora drug's creation.

3) Religious factions in Starfield

You can also embrace religion as you play this game. Similar to the Allegiance factions, Starfield offers three major religious groups called House of the Enlightened, Sanctum Universum, and The Var’ruun. Joining these yields unique dialogue options and an extra chest in their sanctums.

Calling the House of the Enlightened a religion is a bit of a misnomer. They appear to be closer to Humanism than an organized religion. This group doesn’t believe in a particular godlike being and instead aids others because that's the right thing to do. Traits like empathy and kindness are key to this group.

Sanctum Universum is the monotheistic religion in the game and is opposed to the actions of the House of the Enlightened. They appear to be closer to Christianity or Catholicism in how they’re represented.

House Va’ruun feels more like a cult than an organized religion. A group of aggressive, violent zealots, the only known way to join them right appears to be by taking the Serpent’s Embrace trait during character creation. Right now, it’s unknown if you can have this trait removed.

4) Mercenary factions in Starfield

Out of the various mercenary factions in Starfield, you can join one of them — the Crimson Fleet. They’re violent and greedy, roaming across the stars and pillaging any ship unfortunate enough to come across their path.

A few other minor Mercenary groups that you’ll find yourself combating as you play this game include Spacers, Ecliptic, and The First. These factions will appear the more you explore various planets. They are going to show up consistently, so get used to killing mercenaries.

5) All other minor factions in Starfield

Starfield consists of some minor factions. But most of these groups don’t appear to have any proper quests associated with them. However, you’ll occasionally be able to undertake jobs for some of them — The Trade Authority, for example. This faction offers delivery jobs.

It's also worth noting you start this game as part of Argos Extractors. You may also hunt down bounties for the Trackers, another minor faction.

If you have a Dream House or visit banks, you’ll see the Galbank group. You can also potentially board their starships and raid them for their wealth. Finally, this game has one last minor faction called Stroud-Ecklund, which is a ship-building corporation. Unlike most other minor groups, you can complete a mission for them.

Starfield is now available via early access and will launch for everyone on September 6, 2023.